PREP BOYS SOCCER

Get to know Baraboo senior Cole Koenig, a four-year leader for the boys soccer team

The Baraboo High School boys soccer team has reached new heights the last two seasons.

The Thunderbirds have captured WIAA regional championships the last two seasons, including in Division 2 last year, and have racked up a 29-10-3 record in that span.

Cole Koenig has played a crucial role in that run of success as the senior central midfielder enters his fourth varsity season. Koenig scored a pair of goals and added two assists last season and with a deep group of fellow returnees, Baraboo has its sights set on new heights this fall.

