PREP BOYS SOCCER

Get to know senior Payson Landaal, Waupun's starting goalkeeper

The Waupun prep boys soccer team is 2-3-1 on the season and some of the praise for the Warriors' success can be given to Payson Landaal. 

The senior is the team's starting goalkeeper has started every game so far with a .870 save percentage and 40 saves on the season. 

Opponents have scored six times this season. The Warriors lost 2-1 to Beaver Dam on Aug. 25, lost to Catholic Memorial 2-1 on Aug. 27, and were shut out by Winnebago Lutheran 2-0 on Aug. 29. 

Landaal has three shutout games. The Warriors defeated Cudahy/St. Francis 4-0 on Aug. 23, tied Green Bay NEW Lutheran 0-0 on Aug. 27 and beat Berlin 8-0 on Sept. 1. 

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

