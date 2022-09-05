Get to know senior Payson Landaal, Waupun's starting goalkeeper

The Waupun prep boys soccer team is 2-3-1 on the season and some of the praise for the Warriors' success can be given to Payson Landaal.

How a hip injury last season didn't stop Portage/Poynette senior Emmett Brockley from leading Now a team captain and not limited in any way, Brockley and new coach Dan Rolling have high expectations heading into the 2022 season.

The senior is the team's starting goalkeeper has started every game so far with a .870 save percentage and 40 saves on the season.

10 area high school boys soccer players to know this fall There's a lot of boys soccer talent in the Wiscnews area, here are 10 players to get to know.

Opponents have scored six times this season. The Warriors lost 2-1 to Beaver Dam on Aug. 25, lost to Catholic Memorial 2-1 on Aug. 27, and were shut out by Winnebago Lutheran 2-0 on Aug. 29.

Portage football cashes in on Sauk Prairie's missed opportunities to bag second straight win The Warriors scored twice in a little more than four minutes in the fourth quarter to secure a Badger Small Conference victory.

Landaal has three shutout games. The Warriors defeated Cudahy/St. Francis 4-0 on Aug. 23, tied Green Bay NEW Lutheran 0-0 on Aug. 27 and beat Berlin 8-0 on Sept. 1.