GIRLS SOCCER: Batterman sisters lead Mayville past Wayland, 3-0

Mayville scored again in the 27th minute when Emily Batterman blasted one from about the penalty-kick area that Allen couldn’t get to in time. The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead into halftime.

“She can hit the ball pretty hard,” Amundson said of Emily Batterman. “She’s a freshman and she turned and fired it. … It just came out just right, she turned and fired it in there. She can hit them from pretty far away, too.”

The Cardinals possessed the ball for much of the second half in Wayland territory, but didn’t score their third goal until the 74th minute. That’s when Grace Batterman had a goal kick from Allen directed toward her from about 18 yards out. Batterman moved past two Wayland defenders before shooting from left to right, nailing the post and watching the ball deflect in.

Wayland produced a couple of chances in the second half.

“We didn’t have too many shots on goal today, which is always a bummer because you’ve got to have those in order to get the goals,” Killingsworth said.

The last one came near the end of the game when Mayville goalkeeper Makayla Konrad corralled Saniah Wright's shot. Konrad had exited the goal area and was darting toward Wright before the shot.