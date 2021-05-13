GIRLS SOCCER: Batterman sisters lead Mayville past Wayland, 3-0

MAYVILLE ― The Wayland prep girls soccer team played good defense against Mayville during Thursday’s Flyway Conference game.
However, the Big Red just couldn’t find a way to stop the Batterman sisters. The older one, Grace Batterman, scored twice and Emily Batterman scored once to lead the Cardinals to a 3-0 victory at Ribbens Memorial Park in Mayville.
“When you’ve got a young team, they need to see these goals coming in because we work on this stuff during practice, and they look at you and they’re bored,” Mayville coach Dale Amundson said. “You just keep working on the offense and at least they see some of (the work) is going to pay off.
“The thing is, Grace had a lot of good balls through to kids up front. They were where they were supposed to be. … Overall, I’m happy with how they played. They were in positions to (score).”
Wayland coach Laura Killingsworth said she liked how the defense withstood the Cardinals’ attack all game long.
“We have a really solid, core group of defenders,” she said. “We’ve got a lot of senior leadership, which is awesome ― Claudie (Loppnow) and Sandra (Elgizooli). I think they communicate really well together, so defense has been a strong point of the whole season. That’s definitely been one of our strengths.”
Mayville’s offense bombarded Wayland goalkeeper Bri Allen all game long as she finished with 10 saves and the goalposts stopped four more. Allen stepped in for the absence of normal goalkeeper Erica Malimi.
“They beat us to a lot of 50-50 balls,” Killingsworth said. “They might’ve had fresher legs and we’ve definitely played with injuries too, but they definitely hustled and won a lot of the 50-50s. That definitely makes it tough to defend when you’re playing from behind.
“We had somebody that was new in net today, so she played amazing when you take that into consideration, too.”
Wayland didn’t get much of a chance to put an attack together, as Mayville held on to the ball most of the game. The Cardinals (1-1, 1-1 Flyway) outshot the Big Red (1-2, 1-2), 13-4.
“They played hard, it’s a 90-minute game,” Killingsworth said of her team. “It’s hard, but you definitely can’t say they gave up ever. They played to the end and they had a really good opportunity towards the end of the game, which is what you want to see from your team.”
The first goal of the game came off Grace Batterman's 28-yard free kick in the second minute. The long-range shot had just enough arc on it to go over the outstretched hands of Allen and under the crossbar.
“It was right over the top,” Amundson said. “She’s got a pretty big left foot. It was a good 10 yards outside the 18, so it was a nice shot.”
Mayville scored again in the 27th minute when Emily Batterman blasted one from about the penalty-kick area that Allen couldn’t get to in time. The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
“She can hit the ball pretty hard,” Amundson said of Emily Batterman. “She’s a freshman and she turned and fired it. … It just came out just right, she turned and fired it in there. She can hit them from pretty far away, too.”
The Cardinals possessed the ball for much of the second half in Wayland territory, but didn’t score their third goal until the 74th minute. That’s when Grace Batterman had a goal kick from Allen directed toward her from about 18 yards out. Batterman moved past two Wayland defenders before shooting from left to right, nailing the post and watching the ball deflect in.
Wayland produced a couple of chances in the second half.
“We didn’t have too many shots on goal today, which is always a bummer because you’ve got to have those in order to get the goals,” Killingsworth said.
The last one came near the end of the game when Mayville goalkeeper Makayla Konrad corralled Saniah Wright's shot. Konrad had exited the goal area and was darting toward Wright before the shot.
“She’s good, she knows when to come out, she’s got very soft hands as far as the ball coming in,” Amundson said. “She’s usually in really good position. … When she comes out, she doesn’t hesitate. When she comes out, she’s going to get the ball and she’s probably going to run into the other girl. She’s not afraid.”
Mayville will try to continue its winning ways when it hosts Brookfield Academy on Monday. Wayland will host Hustisford/Dodgeland in Beaver Dam on today.
“They did a good job,” Amundson said. “Compared to our last game (a 3-1 Flyway loss to Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs), the girls played much, much better.
“We play Brookfield Academy on Monday and that will be a pretty good challenge in a non-conference game.”
