GIRLS SOCCER: Collien's goal early goal lifts Husty/Dodgeland past WLA for Div. 4 regional title

HUSTISFORD — There was only one way Hustisiford/Dodgeland coach Otto Hopfinger could describe Saturday’s WIAA Division 4 regional championship game against Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran.
“It was almost like a carbon copy of the last game,” Hopfinger said of the game where it was physical and an already shorthanded United team lost sophomore Madee Peplinski early on, forcing players to step up in this one. “Everybody had to step up.”
But just like the last game against the Vikings, which was last Thursday, the United came away with a 1-0 victory, except this time the loser had its season come to an end.
“It feels great. Honestly, they are some very tough opponents,” United junior Rylie Collien said. “They’re very aggressive and they’re not fun to play against. The games get very brutal and it’s always fun to come home with a win after it.
“We just try to be stronger and we are the stronger team. We prove ourselves by winning that we are the stronger team. We just play through it.”
Without including the 2020 season, due to it being cancelled by COVID-19, the United won Div. 4 regional titles in 2019, 2018 and 2017.
“It’s very cool,” Collien said. “I don’t even know what to say because it’s so sudden. I’m still taking it all in, kind of deal.”
The United have a 4-0-2 record against the Vikings since the 2018 season and have outscored them 6-1. The only goal scored by the Vikings during that time was during a 1-1 tie in 2018.
“We’ve beaten them three times in a row,” Hopfinger said. “That’s a feat that nobody’s ever done.”
Collien has scored the only two goals in the last two games. She had the game’s only goal against the Vikings on June 3 in the 12th minute from 25 yards out.
This time, it was a little closer. At the 11th minute, the United was awarded a corner kick that was taken by freshman Tristin Bischoff. Before Bischoff kicked it, Collien said she heard Vikings’ players yell, “Double team 13, get two people on her.”
But when Bischoff took the kick, Collien caught them sleeping because she said “the ball came out perfectly on the top and I thought instantly, ‘That’s mine.’ I flicked it (with my head) and their goalie was farther to the right side of the goal and it went in towards the left. It was a good spot.”
Collien and Bischoff work on headers off corner kicks often during practice and Hopfinger said it was executed to perfection against the Vikings.
“There was no way the keeper could’ve got to it,” Hopfinger said. “It looked like a professional play there. It was done perfectly.”
A short time after the goal by United, Peplinski went down with an injury, putting even more pressure on Collien because they were already without junior Brielle Blome who was injured in their last meeting with the Vikings.
“We definitely had to change things around and we had to step up,” Hopfinger said. “It was similar to the last game with a similar type of attitude. We just had to bear down and play with heart and determination. Everybody had to step in and fill a role. They did that.”
Hopfinger said Collien handled the added pressure “beautifully” because she was “putting on a lot of miles coming back, helping bringing the ball up and doing somethings she usually doesn’t have to do quite as much. She really stepped into it and realized we needed her to be on the ball.”
It gave Collien chances to score more. She had a couple long crosses thrown her way by senior Alena Beisbier in the first half she couldn’t put in the back of the net.
Collien also hit the crossbar as time expired in the first half off a free kick. But that was due to confusion as to who earned the free kick because with about 20 seconds remaining, WLA thought they were awarded a free kick in their zone, but right before the Vikings took it, the referee said it was United’s because of a handball by the Vikings.
That gave United 10 seconds to take a free kick from 25 yards out. Feeling rushed, Collien took the shot, but hit the crossbar.
“Nobody knew what was going on,” Hopfinger said. “They stepped in the way and finally she just fired a shot and it almost went in.”
United junior Jadyn Huncosky also had an incredible game in net, finishing with nine saves. She hasn’t been scored on in the last four games and has only given up three goals all season.
“Every game she steps up for us,” Hopfinger said. “She’s so solid, she’s solid getting to the ball and she makes great decisions. She’s so quick and she anticipates so well that she cuts off a lot of these attacks where goalkeepers sitting in the box would get shots at them. She cuts a lot of things off just by doing that.”
The United — who play an aggressive offensive attack to help out the defense — had several more chances to score in the second half, but the one that sticks out was in the 71st minute when sophomore Natasha Kutz crossed to Collien for a 1-on-1 against WLA sophomore goalkeeper Lydia Bernhard. Collien headed the ball when Bernhard got close but her momentum and force she headed the ball with put the ball just over the net.
“A two-goal lead at that point would’ve been huge,” Hopfinger said. “I think that would’ve really deflated them and we would’ve had a little bit easier time. But they kept the pressure on us just like they did the last game. We played strong — we played our hearts out and did everything we needed to do to win the game.”
GALLERY: Action from Saturday's WIAA D4 regional title game between HD and WLA
