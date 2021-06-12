GIRLS SOCCER: Collien's goal early goal lifts Husty/Dodgeland past WLA for Div. 4 regional title

A short time after the goal by United, Peplinski went down with an injury, putting even more pressure on Collien because they were already without junior Brielle Blome who was injured in their last meeting with the Vikings.

“We definitely had to change things around and we had to step up,” Hopfinger said. “It was similar to the last game with a similar type of attitude. We just had to bear down and play with heart and determination. Everybody had to step in and fill a role. They did that.”

Hopfinger said Collien handled the added pressure “beautifully” because she was “putting on a lot of miles coming back, helping bringing the ball up and doing somethings she usually doesn’t have to do quite as much. She really stepped into it and realized we needed her to be on the ball.”

It gave Collien chances to score more. She had a couple long crosses thrown her way by senior Alena Beisbier in the first half she couldn’t put in the back of the net.

Collien also hit the crossbar as time expired in the first half off a free kick. But that was due to confusion as to who earned the free kick because with about 20 seconds remaining, WLA thought they were awarded a free kick in their zone, but right before the Vikings took it, the referee said it was United’s because of a handball by the Vikings.