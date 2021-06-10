GIRLS SOCCER: Columbus plays well but suffers yet another close defeated, loses to Luther Prep in regionals

“They have some really good wide players who push up, and they push up hard,” Jacobson said. “Our outside backs have struggled a little bit throughout the season having to deal with that — I think maybe our outside back didn’t even know (Kieselhorst) was there.”

The Cardinals’ chances did also take a blow late in the second half when Moorad, their talented sophomore striker, had to leave with an injury and thus wasn’t on the field for overtime.

But while Columbus’ season comes to a disappointing end, it does so with a lot of promise for the future.

Only Ashley Olson and Abbi Olson are seniors, meaning almost the entire roster will be back. And of the returnees for 2022, nine are either freshmen or sophomores.

It took them a bit to find their footing in 2021 having not had a 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But once they did, they played well.

“We were very young, and it showed. If you would have seen our first couple games, our passes weren’t clean like you saw today,” Jacobson said. “They adjusted well. They listened to what I had to say and they had fun. That was the biggest thing is I wanted them to have fun, and they did.”

They also were good, even if that didn’t show in the win column.