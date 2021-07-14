GIRLS SOCCER: Five Waupun players recognized by East Central Conference coaches

Waupun midfielder Nicole Roecker didn’t get to play prep girls soccer as a freshman due to COVID-19.

She still balled out as a sophomore, scoring two goals with two assists.

Waupun coach Josh Fitch said Roecker is an “all-around great player who is physical, tactical and possesses great passing (skills).”

She caught the eyes of the East Central Conference coaches as they voted her as a second-team midfielder.

Fitch also said because of Roecker’s versatility, she was able to fill in for injured teammates on defense.

Roecker was a big reason why the Warriors finished 6-7 overall and fifth in conference with a 3-3 record. However, she wasn’t the only Warrior recognized for their play.

“Nicole is the most versatile player on the team and played every position this season while making starts on each line,” Fitch said. “She was a lockdown defender, great distributor from midfield and our leading scorer as an attacker.”

Waupun junior Kate Braskamp was voted as a second-team defender by the coaches.