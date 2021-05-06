GIRLS SOCCER: Goalkeeper Dray, midfielders shine for Beaver Dam despite lopsided loss to DeForest

DeFOREST — What was a short bench for Beaver Dam’s prep girls soccer team in Thursday’s season opener against DeForest got even shorter in the early going.
It made for a long night.
But there were positive things to build on following a 6-0, Badger North Conference loss to the Norskies at DMB Community Bank Stadium — in particular, the play of goalkeeper Rebecca Dray.
“You can’t ask for more work out of a keeper than what Rebecca Dray showed today — she worked her butt off back there,” Beaver Dam coach Rob Nill said of the senior, who was under fire virtually the entire match and finished with an eye-popping 27 saves. “She was making saves that two years ago she wouldn’t have made, so she’s really stepped it up.
“She’s been doing private lessons and some things like that, and she showed up today. It would have been a much worse situation without her.”
The Golden Beavers, who already were behind the 8-ball to start the game with only three subs, saw things get appreciably more challenging early on when starting sophomore wing Celio Martinez went down with an injury and wasn’t able to return.
It took a bit, but the Norskies eventually were able to start taking advantage of having much fresher legs, scoring twice in the span of 3 minutes midway through the first half to go in front 2-0.
Senior midfielder Cerys Ridd got the first goal in the 22nd minute, a rebound shot after Dray had dove to her left and deflected a shot on goal by freshman forward Rylan Oberg.
Then in the 25th, junior midfielder Sarah Dollak doubled the DeForest lead when she was able to control a loose ball inside the 18-yard-box and fire it into the right corner.
The Norskies’ third and final goal of the half, in the 42nd minute, was a highlight-reel shot by Jessica Camarato from 30 yards out. The senior defender centered the ball then uncorked a left-footed strike that sailed into the back of the net through a tight window just above Dray’s outstretched hands and underneath the crossbar.
By that time, Beaver Dam’s lack of depth — and to a lesser degree, lack of experience — had become transparent.
The Golden Beavers simply got worn down.
“We did,” Nill said. “A quick injury early in the game hurt our subbing a little even more. And we’re just a young team. We’ve got three returning seniors and we’ve got a couple other seniors who have joined us this year who are doing some good things for us. But really after that, we have some returning JV players and then a lot of freshmen and sophomores that we haven’t seen.
“So this was an opportunity to play against some real competition — DeForest runs a good squad. We’re down numbers and we don’t want to use that as an excuse, but three subs makes it hard.”
It was an uphill battle for the Golden Beavers for all 90 minutes, as not only were they under fire a lot but they also struggled to mount any sort of counter attack, managing just one shot on goal.
That led to three more second half goals by the Norskies, the first of them netted by Oberg in the 48th minute 1-on-1 against Dray after taking a pass deep in the 18-yard-box from junior midfielder Maya Pickhardt.
“Our defense played strong, but they can only hold on for so long,” Nill said, adding that inexperience at the striker position compounded matters.
“This was their first varsity game,” he said of freshman Ali Stanul and sophomore Dejana Seremet. “This is intimidating to play in a stadium like this with (artificial) turf — lots of lines, and things were a little confusing at first.”
Add to all that — the short bench and inexperience — the fact that this was Beaver Dam’s first game of the season, and it made for a one-sided affair.
“We’ve had a lot of time outside, but at the same time we haven’t had a lot of time with any kind of pressure and things like that,” Nill said. “And with (low numbers) we can’t scrimmage as much as we want to in practice.”
Still, Dray’s performance between the posts provided Beaver Dam one thing to truly rave about.
And there were other positive takeaways as well.
“With that injury right away, we kind of changed some things up. But I thought (midfielder) Leila Ashley stepped up and worked really hard for us on the outside. And Sarah Grenon and Kailey Walters, they’re both rocks in the middle.
“They were getting tired, and you could tell. But at the same time, Kailey has been a great addition to our team this year. We’re excited to hopefully get her some opportunities to have the ball at her feet a little bit more.”
The next time to try and do so will be Saturday night.
“We learned a lot today and we’re going to take this and try to push forward,” Nill said. We play Waupun on Saturday, which I think is going to be a good match-up for us. We’re excited about that game — it’s always kind of a bit of a rivalry, close to home. A lot of these girls have played club together with Waupun and so there excited about the game, too.
“We’ve just got to lift our spirits up and move forward.”
DeFOREST 6, BEAVER DAM 0
Beaver Dam 0 0 — 0
DeForest 3 3 — 6
First half: Cerys Ridd (Rylan Oberg), 21:42. Sarah Dollack (Amber Westra), 24:34. Jessica Camarato, 41:08.