GIRLS SOCCER: Goalkeeper Dray, midfielders shine for Beaver Dam despite lopsided loss to DeForest

Senior midfielder Cerys Ridd got the first goal in the 22nd minute, a rebound shot after Dray had dove to her left and deflected a shot on goal by freshman forward Rylan Oberg.

Then in the 25th, junior midfielder Sarah Dollak doubled the DeForest lead when she was able to control a loose ball inside the 18-yard-box and fire it into the right corner.

The Norskies’ third and final goal of the half, in the 42nd minute, was a highlight-reel shot by Jessica Camarato from 30 yards out. The senior defender centered the ball then uncorked a left-footed strike that sailed into the back of the net through a tight window just above Dray’s outstretched hands and underneath the crossbar.

By that time, Beaver Dam’s lack of depth — and to a lesser degree, lack of experience — had become transparent.

The Golden Beavers simply got worn down.

“We did,” Nill said. “A quick injury early in the game hurt our subbing a little even more. And we’re just a young team. We’ve got three returning seniors and we’ve got a couple other seniors who have joined us this year who are doing some good things for us. But really after that, we have some returning JV players and then a lot of freshmen and sophomores that we haven’t seen.