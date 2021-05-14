GIRLS SOCCER: Highlights aplenty, including goal by freshman VandeBerg, in Husty/Dodgeland/s 9-0 win over Wayland

Lydia VandeBerg thought about going out for track and field this spring. She chose another sport instead.
And it’s working out quite well so far.
Not only has the freshman enjoyed being part of the Hustisford/Dodgeland prep girls soccer team’s unbeaten start to the year, she now has a goal on the stat sheet as well.
She’s not used to that.
“I never really was a goal scorer,” she said of her time playing rec soccer in middle school, “so that was pretty exciting.”
VandeBerg’s goal — her first of the year — was an exclamation mark of sorts as it came in the 74th minute and gave H/D an 8-0 lead over Wayland in what ended up being a 9-0, Flyway Conference victory for the United on Friday afternoon at the Wayland Athletic Fields in Beaver Dam.
The midfielder didn’t have to do a whole lot of work finding the net. But she’ll take it.
Rena Harvey sent a corner kick into the box and VandeBerg was in the right place at the right time.
“It went off Brielle (Blome) and kind of in my direction, so I just, you know, knocked it in,” she said. “It wasn’t really an aggressive shot — but it was good to be there.”
As for why the freshman picked soccer over track and field, she said teammate Maddee Peplinski, a sophomore, helped persuade her.
But VandeBerg was already leaning that way, anyway.
“I remember liking soccer more than any other sport that I’ve done,” she said. “And I always just remember being so excited for soccer practices.
“I was like, ‘I’m happy in this sport, so why wouldn’t I do it?”
Her goal certainly wasn’t the only highlight for H/D (4-0, 3-0 Flyway) in this contest.
In fact, that honor probably goes to junior forward Rylie Collien, who scored on a cross from sophomore midfielder Riley Becker 96 seconds into the match and then proceeded to score three more times for a total of four on the day.
“It’s good when we can get our passes going and get through balls like we did for all (my goals),” Collien said. “And it was good to see other people score who haven’t scored this year, too.”
One of the others to score was Blome, although her tally — in the 15th minute on a ball from inside the 18-yard box that just barely scooted by Wayland (1-5, 1-5) keeper Erica Malimi — was her fifth of the season.
That goal made it 2-0 and then Collien recorded the next three — the first on an assist from Blome in the 18th minute and the next two unassisted (in the 45th and 56th minutes) when she beat Malimi one-on-one both times — to stretch the advantage to 5-0.
Collien said communication, with fellow forward Blome in particular, has been key to her success in the early going as she now has a team-best seven goals on the year.
It’s a sentiment shared by United coach Otto Hopfinger as well, although the biggest highlight for him on Friday was the way several girls rose to the occasion in the absence of a starter and a couple others off the bench.
“We were down a bit from our normal line-up,” he said, “and everybody stepped up and filled those spots and really did an amazing job.
“We had some people step up and do some things they didn’t have to do before, so now they know they can do them. It’s only going to make us a better team.”
In addition to the goals scored by Collien, VandeBerg and Blome, H/D also got tallies from Alena Beisbier (in the 60th minute on an assist from Harvey), Becker (on a long, unassisted shot in the 73rd minute) and Lattica Snyder (in the 78th minute off a corner kick by Harvey).
The goal for Snyder, a junior midfielder, also was her first of the year.
As for how lopsided the match ended up getting, that’s likely more a reflection of H/D’s talent than it is Wayland’s because the Big Red have an 11-0 season-opening win over Lomira on their résumé thus far and of their four losses, three (by scores of 2-0 against Winnebago Lutheran Academy, 1-0 against Omro and most recently before Friday 3-1 a night earlier against Mayville) are closes losses.
Hopfinger and the United had plenty of respect for the Big Red’s ability to generate an attack.
“To score 11 goals in a game, you’ve got to have some firepower — and they do,” Hopfinger said. “So I was really pleased with the defense only allowing them one shot (on goal).”
Added Wayland coach Laura Killingsworth of the match getting out of hand in the second half after it was only 3-0 at the intermission, “Ultimately, they outplayed and outhustled us. We never really got a spark in us, and they took advantage of that.”
The United now will turn the page to next week, when they have road matches against fellow conference title contenders Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian on Tuesday and Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs on Thursday.
And with the way things have gone through the first four games of the season, Hopfinger is feeling good about his team’s chances.
“We’ve got a very young team with only two seniors,” he said, “so the thing that I’ve been most pleased with is everybody developing fast.”
“If they keep having this kind of an attitude and keep working hard,” he added, “we’re going to continue to do well.
“I’m really excited to see where this team can get to.”
GALLERY: Photos from Friday's girls soccer match between Hustisford/Dodgeland and Wayland
Rena Havey
Riley Becker
Rylie Collien, Dani Espinoza
Ally Feilbach, Claudia Loppnow
Milly Barudin, Alena Beisbier, Alivia Beisbier
Rylie Collien, Keyla Gallegos
Riley Becker, Jessica Gapfizi
Blake Stromberg
Aly Feilbach
Alivia Beisbier
Alena Beisbier, Blake Stromberg
Claudia Loppnow, Brielle Blome
Alena Beisbier, Saniah Wright
Aria O'Neil
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.