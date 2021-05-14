GIRLS SOCCER: Highlights aplenty, including goal by freshman VandeBerg, in Husty/Dodgeland/s 9-0 win over Wayland

Collien said communication, with fellow forward Blome in particular, has been key to her success in the early going as she now has a team-best seven goals on the year.

It’s a sentiment shared by United coach Otto Hopfinger as well, although the biggest highlight for him on Friday was the way several girls rose to the occasion in the absence of a starter and a couple others off the bench.

“We were down a bit from our normal line-up,” he said, “and everybody stepped up and filled those spots and really did an amazing job.

“We had some people step up and do some things they didn’t have to do before, so now they know they can do them. It’s only going to make us a better team.”

In addition to the goals scored by Collien, VandeBerg and Blome, H/D also got tallies from Alena Beisbier (in the 60th minute on an assist from Harvey), Becker (on a long, unassisted shot in the 73rd minute) and Lattica Snyder (in the 78th minute off a corner kick by Harvey).

The goal for Snyder, a junior midfielder, also was her first of the year.