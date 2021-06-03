GIRLS SOCCER: Hustisford/Dodgeland gets a couple breaks, guts out 1-0 win over WLA for first conference title in 16 years

“So yeah,” Hopfinger said, “it’s really a sweet victory.”

It’s one that H/D had to truly earn, too.

Becker’s goal in the 12th minute may have come thanks to a little bit of luck — just not all luck.

“She’s got such a strong leg, and sometimes she just needs to shoot because then you put pressure on the goalkeeper,” Hopfinger said. “Tonight I think she took that to heart. She’s got such a strong leg that she can score from 40 yards out, she’s just got to hit it right. Today it paid off.

“When she kicks it, it’s got such a spin on it, too. So it’s not that easy to play — it dives and it spins, so when a keeper gets it, it’s doing a lot of things.”

The Vikings got their attack in gear after halftime, though Hopfinger said there were layers as to why they were able to ultimately finish with 14 shots on goal compared with the United’s 17.

“Part of that is because we had a defensive mindset at that point, and they were just attacking hard. So naturally, we had to withstand their charge,” he said. “Sometimes that made it look like weren’t attacking as much. And part of that was because we were missing some of our pieces, too.