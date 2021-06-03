GIRLS SOCCER: Hustisford/Dodgeland gets a couple breaks, guts out 1-0 win over WLA for first conference title in 16 years

HUSTISFORD — Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, or so the saying goes.
Hustisford/Dodgeland’s prep girls soccer team was both in Thursday night’s Flyway Conference clash with Winnebago Lutheran Academy.
Riley Becker’s shot from 25 yards out in the 12th minute scooted right between the goalkeeper’s legs on what should have been an easy save, and then in the 88th minute Mackenzie Rockow had a shot on an empty net from just inside the top of the box that went off the crossbar, preserving a 1-0 victory for the team’s first conference title since 2005.
But in addition to those two big bounces going their way, the United also pressured WLA relentlessly in the first half. And then when starting forward Brielle Blome left midway through the half with an injury before starter Latticia Snyder was forced to leave with an injury early in the second half, H/D found a way to persevere in the face of adversity.
“I don’t really consider that we were any luckier than them, because we had three or four opportunities in the first half that could have gone in easily, too,” H/D coach Otto Hopfinger said. “They had one off the crossbar at the end that it was a good thing it didn’t go in, but to win you’ve got to be able to get the breaks when needed.”
The United (9-0-1, 6-0-1 Flyway) got them.
“Good teams find a way to win,” Hopfinger added. “We had two starters go down, so it was a gut check for us — everybody had to really bear down and fill into spots where they weren’t used to playing for that long.
“We came together and gutted it out.”
Never more so than in the 88th minute, when Rockow beat a defender first and then keeper Jadyn Huncosky at the top of the box second only to miss the equalizer.
The ball caromed hard off the crossbar back into the box, and having regrouped, Huncosky was able to pounce on it in traffic to snuff out the Vikings’ threat.
From there, H/D was able to control possession on WLA’s half of midfield and run out the remaining minute and a half, turning a ½-game lead over the Vikings into a 1½-game lead with only one game remaining, thus clinching the league championship.
After so many years of being the bridesmaid, H/D is finally the bride.
“We’ve gotten second place like 12 times, and most of the time by a half a game,”Hopfinger said of the time since the last title in 2005. “So it’s good to finally get first place when you’ve got second place so many years in a row.”
And against the team that took first place — yes, by a ½ game after the two played to a scoreless draw in their one meeting — back in 2019 prior to last season being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no less.
“So yeah,” Hopfinger said, “it’s really a sweet victory.”
It’s one that H/D had to truly earn, too.
Becker’s goal in the 12th minute may have come thanks to a little bit of luck — just not all luck.
“She’s got such a strong leg, and sometimes she just needs to shoot because then you put pressure on the goalkeeper,” Hopfinger said. “Tonight I think she took that to heart. She’s got such a strong leg that she can score from 40 yards out, she’s just got to hit it right. Today it paid off.
“When she kicks it, it’s got such a spin on it, too. So it’s not that easy to play — it dives and it spins, so when a keeper gets it, it’s doing a lot of things.”
The Vikings got their attack in gear after halftime, though Hopfinger said there were layers as to why they were able to ultimately finish with 14 shots on goal compared with the United’s 17.
“Part of that is because we had a defensive mindset at that point, and they were just attacking hard. So naturally, we had to withstand their charge,” he said. “Sometimes that made it look like weren’t attacking as much. And part of that was because we were missing some of our pieces, too.
“So when you add the injuries into trying to play a little bit more defensively after halftime because we just needed to keep them off the scoreboard — you don’t want to get tired on offense. I told them, ‘If you need to rest, you need to rest on offense, not defense.’”
The United’s effort in working so hard to make the 1-0 lead hold up paid off.
And with two starters out, it certainly took effort — a lot of effort.
“We had a lot of people step up,” Hopfinger said. “It was a true team effort. They all had their time and they all stepped up, so it was cool to see.
“I’m incredibly proud of this team and the heart and determination they showed tonight. It’s the heart of a champion. They did not give up — they did not give in. It was just incredible to watch.”
