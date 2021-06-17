GIRLS SOCCER: Hustisford/Dodgeland look to get over hump, beat Lake Country Lutheran in Div. 4 sectionals

HUSTISFORD — Any coach will tell you their players must come ready to play with a high volume of energy when they make it to sectionals.
If they don’t then it could be a long bus ride home as their season comes to an end.
For the Hustisford/Dodgeland prep girls soccer team has had it season come to an end every year since 2015 by the feet of Hartland Lake Country Lutheran either in either a regional final or a sectional semifinal.
The United will look to have that trend stop Friday at 7 p.m. when they host the Lightning in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal game. The original start time was 7 p.m. Thursday, but it was moved due to weather.
"It would be nice if the WIAA would change things up once in a while and change up the regional brackets,” United coach Otto Hopfinger said. “You’ve got to play who you got to play and Lake Country Lutheran is a very good team. They’ve got a very good program.
“To move on, you’ve got beat everybody anyways. If you play them now, you play them at state or where ever you play them, you still going to have to play them. But it would be nice to meet them at state instead of sectionals.”
The two teams have met seven times (twice in the regular season) in the last six seasons played — not including 2020 season since it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and United’s only victory was a 3-2 edging during the 2018 regular season.
“They’re a solid team most years,” Lightning coach Jeremy Hedrick said. “It’s just a matter of who plays better on a given day. We played two years ago, and they beat us during the regular season 3-1 and we beat them during the playoffs 3-2. It was a back-and-forth game both times. Some years we’re better and some years we’re very evenly matched. From what I can tell this year with records, we’re very evenly matched teams this year.”
There is only one loss between the United (11-0-1) and the Lightning (8-1-2) this season. Even though they have a loss, which was a close 3-2 non-conference loss to Watertown, Lake Country Lutheran ended the regular season as the fourth ranked team in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association.
Meanwhile, Husty/Dodge — which has only given up three goals all season long — went unranked in Div. 4.
“It’s hard to judge just because our conferences are totally different,” Hedrick said. “The teams we play, we have no crossover games to know what the offenses in the conferences are like.
“They show to be a very good team defensively. We have been averaging a decent number of goals, so I feel like it should be a good back-and-forth match in that respect.”
The United — who won the Flyway Conference title this season — have a solid defense with junior Jadyn Huncosky in goal. The goals she’s given up were two by Omro in a 4-2 Flyway Conference victory on May 11 and then let up one more in a 5-1 non-conference win over Central Wisconsin Christian on June 1.
Huncosky will be defending the net against a Lightning team that has averaged almost six goals a game. The Lightning are led by junior Brooke Kerwin with 12 goals and four assists. Junior Olivia Blair is second on the team with eight goals and four assists as well.
“Brooke Kerwin is their leading scorer and she’s fast as lightning,” Hopfinger said. “She’s progressive and has a really strong leg. They’ve got talented midfielders and forwards that really control the ball very, very well. We’re going to have to be on our game and play well.”
The United’s offense isn’t a slouch either. They’re averaging 4.67 goals per game this season and is led by junior Rylie Collien with 18 goals on the season.
“She looks to be their goal scorer,” Hedrick said. “From what I can tell on paper, she’s the one to watch offensively.”
Collien shouldn’t be the only one the Lightning need to watch out for. United also has junior Brielle Blome returning from injury. Blome is second on the team with 14 goals and nine assists.
“She’s just got so much energy that’s contagious for our team,” Hopfinger said. “It really helps to have her out there. You need somebody who’s going to battle and she’s got good skills. She’s got a great, fierce attitude and that’s what you need.”
You pair these two United juniors and the Lightning may have a tough matchup on defense.
“It’s definitely a battle for them to try to stay with those two,” Hopfinger said. “They both play different ways, but they’re both very successful with the things they do out on the field. When you put them together, they complement each other well, along with the rest of the midfielders. Even the defense, they all work together really well.
“The more weapons you have, the harder it is to stop.”
Hopfinger said in order for United to finally make it over the hump, they have to continue what they’ve done all season long.
“We have to finish our opportunities and then play the same kind of defense we’ve been playing all year, with mistake-free defense,” he said. “If we can do that, pressure the ball, play well on defense and not get beat one-v-one, I think we can win.”
