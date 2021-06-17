GIRLS SOCCER: Hustisford/Dodgeland look to get over hump, beat Lake Country Lutheran in Div. 4 sectionals

HUSTISFORD — Any coach will tell you their players must come ready to play with a high volume of energy when they make it to sectionals.

If they don’t then it could be a long bus ride home as their season comes to an end.

For the Hustisford/Dodgeland prep girls soccer team has had it season come to an end every year since 2015 by the feet of Hartland Lake Country Lutheran either in either a regional final or a sectional semifinal.

The United will look to have that trend stop Friday at 7 p.m. when they host the Lightning in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal game. The original start time was 7 p.m. Thursday, but it was moved due to weather.

"It would be nice if the WIAA would change things up once in a while and change up the regional brackets,” United coach Otto Hopfinger said. “You’ve got to play who you got to play and Lake Country Lutheran is a very good team. They’ve got a very good program.

“To move on, you’ve got beat everybody anyways. If you play them now, you play them at state or where ever you play them, you still going to have to play them. But it would be nice to meet them at state instead of sectionals.”