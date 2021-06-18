GIRLS SOCCER: Husty/Dodgeland falls yet again to Lake Country Lutheran in sectionals, 4-1

HUSTISFORD — The 2021 prep girls soccer season meant another year where Hustisford/Dodgeland and Hartland Lake Country Lutheran met in the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.

And unfortunately for the United, they suffered their first loss of the season on Friday by a score of 4-1 to the Lightning.

“They’re not a good team to be playing on a day where it’s 88 degrees, you’re wearing black uniforms and you have a number of injuries and people missing,” United coach Otto Hopfinger said. “We had a short bench today and I don’t want to make excuses because they’re a good team no matter what. When it’s that hot, you’re wearing black uniforms and you’re short on people, you’re going to get tired.

“They caught us a couple of times and we knew exactly what we needed to do to stop them. We were doing it for the majority of the game, but they broke through on a couple of plays and scored on them.”

United junior goalkeeper Jadyn Huncosky had only given up three goals all season, but in the first half, the Lightning put three goals past her. Huncosky finished with 11 saves in the first half and 16 total.