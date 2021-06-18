GIRLS SOCCER: Husty/Dodgeland falls yet again to Lake Country Lutheran in sectionals, 4-1

HUSTISFORD — The 2021 prep girls soccer season meant another year where Hustisford/Dodgeland and Hartland Lake Country Lutheran met in the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.
And unfortunately for the United, they suffered their first loss of the season on Friday by a score of 4-1 to the Lightning.
“They’re not a good team to be playing on a day where it’s 88 degrees, you’re wearing black uniforms and you have a number of injuries and people missing,” United coach Otto Hopfinger said. “We had a short bench today and I don’t want to make excuses because they’re a good team no matter what. When it’s that hot, you’re wearing black uniforms and you’re short on people, you’re going to get tired.
“They caught us a couple of times and we knew exactly what we needed to do to stop them. We were doing it for the majority of the game, but they broke through on a couple of plays and scored on them.”
United junior goalkeeper Jadyn Huncosky had only given up three goals all season, but in the first half, the Lightning put three goals past her. Huncosky finished with 11 saves in the first half and 16 total.
“In the first half, it was hard because that sun was beating down pretty hot and heavy,” Hopfinger said. “As we got tired, they were getting more opportunities. She was corralling it pretty good. They didn’t have anything too dangerous besides the ones they scored on.”
The Lightning (9-1-2) — the fourth ranked team in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association — possessed the ball for most of the game, effectively stymying the United’s (11-1-1) attack.
Junior Olivia Blair put one past Huncosky in the 10th minute for a 1-0 lead.
Lightning junior Brook Kerwin found open spots through the United defense and finished with a hat trick.
“We knew she was fast,” Hopfinger said. “She was very tough (to mark). She’s just relentless and the opportunities she had were caused by other players. They’ve got some good players surrounding her. She took advantage of a couple situations. For the most part, we stayed on her left foot pretty well and didn’t give her too much. The three times she had opportunities, she put them in.”
Then just six minutes later, Kerwin gave her team a 2-0 cushion over the United.
The United finally got on the board about a minute later when junior Rylie Collien scored from about 25 yards out on a free kick to cut the deficit to 2-1.
“She nailed it,” Hopfinger said. “We had watched film on other teams that had played this team and they had very similar situations, and they made shots very similar. I knew if we were going to get a free-kick situation anywhere in scoring range for Rylie, she was taking the kick. She nailed it perfectly right over the goalkeeper. That’s exactly what we were hoping for.”
The momentum the United got didn’t last for long as Kerwin scored her second goal of the game to put the Lightning up 3-1 in the 29th minute.
The United played better on defense in the second half, but could never get things going on offense as the Lightning continued to pressure.
In the 64th minute, Kerwin put another one in the back of the net, sucking the life out of United.
Even with the loss, Hopfinger said he was still proud of the way his team battled all season long.
“It was an amazing season,” Hopfinger said. “There’s not many teams that suffer their first loss the in the postseason. It was an incredible run and we’ve accomplished so much this year. It’s going to be one that’s always in the memory banks as far as one of the most successful seasons that we’ve had here.”
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 4, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 1</&hspag3>
LCL 3 1 — 4
H/D 1 0 — 1
First half: LCL — Olivia Blair, 10:00. LCL — Brooke Kerwin, 15:36. H/D — Rylie Collien (free kick), 16:21. LCL — Brooke Kerwin, 28:03.
Second half: LCL — Brooke Kerwin, 63:52.
Shots on goal: LCL 20, H/D 5. Saves: LCL (Lauren Krimpelbein 3, Sophia Wittek 1), H/D (Jadyn Huncosky) 16.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.