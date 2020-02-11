GIRLS SOCCER: Jansen steps down as coach at Central Wis. Christian, Stuebs takes over

After guiding a significant turnaround in the Central Wisconsin Christian girls’ soccer program, coach Tyler Jansen has stepped down from the head coaching position and Paul Stuebs will take over beginning this spring, the school announced in a press release Tuesday afternoon.
Jansen has been the head coach for the past three seasons, and under his tutelage the Crusaders have gone from a 2-12-1 season in 2017 to a 12-4-1 mark in 2019. A 2011 graduate of CWC, Jansen was a standout midfielder during his playing career and also played collegiately at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa. His leadership of the middle school boys’program also left positive marks on the Crusader boys program.
“Tyler Jansen has been a tremendous spiritual leader of kids and an insightful developer of talent in our soccer programs,” CWC Athletic Director Gregg Zonnefeld state in the press release. “His growth in his engineering career and increasing family responsibilities are having him step down, but there will always be spot to lead kids for coach Jansen in the future.”
The Crusaders won't lack for an experienced coach with Stuebs in charge, as he served as the associate head coach in the CWC boys program in 2019 after being named to take over for Zonnefeld this coming fall. Now Stuebs will have the head coaching position in both programs.
“We have the utmost confidence in Paul as he moves into this role, and are blessed that our girls and boys will get to experience a faith-filled leader in coach Stuebs,” Zonnefeld said.
Stuebs has experience as a head boys coach at Wausau West and he has spent two seasons with the CWC boys program. A graduate of Concordia University, he played four years of collegiate soccer and has had various coaching roles at all levels for many years.