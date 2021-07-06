GIRLS SOCCER: League champion Hustisford/Dodgeland dominates all-Flyway awards list

Blome scored five goals and had six assists in conference play and finished with 14 goals and nine assists overall.

Making the second team for the United were midfielder Tristin Bischoff and defender Rena Harvey. Bischoff had three goals on the year, none of them in league play, and added six assists in conference and nine overall. Meantime, Harvey had two goals on the season, one of them in conference, and notched both of her assists this spring in Flyway play.

Midfielders Riley Becker and Alena Biesbier both received honorable mention, as did defender Latticia Snyder.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Becker had seven goals overall, five of them in league play, to go along with four assists overall, two in conference.

All four of Beisbier’s goals this year were in conference, while she had two assists overall, one in conference.

Snyder scored one goal, that coming in conference, with five overall assists, three in conference.

Also honored on the first team from the area was Mayville midfielder Grace Batterman, who had nine goals and three assists on the year — only one of the goals and none of the assists were notched outside league play — for a Cardinals team that went 2-9 overall and took seventh in the Flyway at 2-6.