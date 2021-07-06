GIRLS SOCCER: League champion Hustisford/Dodgeland dominates all-Flyway awards list

For years Hustisford/Dodgeland’s prep girls soccer team had played the part of the bridesmaid, never the bride.
Not in 2021.
After taking second place in the Flyway Conference a number of times in recent seasons, the United finally got over the hump, winning the league title. It was the first since 2005, when Hustisford was conference champion predating the days of the co-op between the two schools.
GIRLS SOCCER: Hustisford/Dodgeland gets a couple breaks, guts out 1-0 win over WLA for first conference title in 16 years
As a result, the United were showered with honorees on the league’s postseason awards list, led by Player of the Year Rylie Collien, a striker who had 14 goals in the team’s eight league games.
Collien had 19 goals in all this year and also had a pair of assists, including one in league play.
She was the torch bearer for Husty/Dodgeland on an awards list that included seven other members of the United, including unanimous first team defender Aria O’Neil, first team forward Brielle Blome and first team goalkeeper Jadyn Huncosky.
O’Neil, who had one assist on the year, was a key cog for an H/D defensive unit that allowed only seven goals on the season while going 7-0-1 in Flyway play and 11-1-1 overall. The only loss came against Lake Country Lutheran in the WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinals.
Huncosky had 47 saves in conference and 81 overall, with respective saves percentages of 96 and 92 percent.
Blome scored five goals and had six assists in conference play and finished with 14 goals and nine assists overall.
Making the second team for the United were midfielder Tristin Bischoff and defender Rena Harvey. Bischoff had three goals on the year, none of them in league play, and added six assists in conference and nine overall. Meantime, Harvey had two goals on the season, one of them in conference, and notched both of her assists this spring in Flyway play.
Midfielders Riley Becker and Alena Biesbier both received honorable mention, as did defender Latticia Snyder.
Becker had seven goals overall, five of them in league play, to go along with four assists overall, two in conference.
All four of Beisbier’s goals this year were in conference, while she had two assists overall, one in conference.
Snyder scored one goal, that coming in conference, with five overall assists, three in conference.
Also honored on the first team from the area was Mayville midfielder Grace Batterman, who had nine goals and three assists on the year — only one of the goals and none of the assists were notched outside league play — for a Cardinals team that went 2-9 overall and took seventh in the Flyway at 2-6.
Mayville goalkeeper MaKayla Konrad garnered honorable mention, while Wayland had defender Claudia Loppnow, midfielder Naomi Mwai and midfielder Saniah Wright all receive honorable mention.
Wayland played only a league schedule, finishing eighth at 1-7.
ALL-FLYWAY CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
Defense — Aria O’Neil*, Hustisford/Dodgeland; Ella Biertzer, Winnebago Lutheran Academy (WLA); Charley Mullen, Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian; Sophie Vandeslunt, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs. Midfielder — Cielo Gutierrez, Lourdes/Valley Christian; Grace Batterman, Mayville; Lindi Boeck, Omro. Forward — Mary Zunker*, WLA; Rylie Collien, Husty/Dodgeland; Brielle Blome, Husty/Dodgeland; Ava Huempfner, St. Mary’s Springs. Goalkeeper — Jadyn Huncosky, Husty/Dodgeland.
*Unanimous
SECOND TEAM
Defense — Jenna Wuest, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield; Rena Harvey, Husty/Dodgeland; Rayanna King, Omro; Emma Reid, St. Mary’s Springs. Midfielder — Tristin Bischoff, Husty/Dodgeland; Bella Bauer, St. Mary’s Springs; Ava Lorenz, WLA; Emily Driekosen, Lomira; Chloe Dorst, WLA. Forward — Delilah Hawley, Lourdes/Valley Christian; Hannah Fedderly, Omro. Goalkeeper — Lydia Bernhard, WLA.
HONORABLE MENTION
Defense — Ella Borgwardt, WLA; Annie Barr, St. Mary’s Springs; Makeyla Everson, St. Mary’s Springs; Madisen Rymer, North Fondy/Oakfield; Alessandra Villalobos, Omro; Claudia Loppnow, Wayland; Latticia Snyder, Husty/Dodgeland. Midfielder — Riley Becker, Husty/Dodgeland; Sydney Hammock, St. Mary’s Springs; Alena Beisbier, Husty/Dodgeland; Olivia Hawley, Lourdes/Valley Christian; Alexys Schneider, North Fondy/Oakfield; Ellie Judkins, St. Mary’s Springs; Naomi Mwai, Wayland. Forward — Holly Hicken, North Fondy/Oakfield; Mackenzie Rockow, WLA; Saniah Wright, Wayland. Goalkeeper — MaKayla Konrad, Mayville; Olivia Filber, Lomira; Paige Droessler, Lourdes/Valley Christian.