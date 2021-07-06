GIRLS SOCCER: Led by Abbi Olson, Columbus lands five on all-Capitol Conference awards list

Ashley Olson had six goals and five assists but more importantly was a Swiss Army Knife for the Cardinals.

“Very athletic, all-around player,” Jacobson said describing her. “I could put her in multiple positions. She used her strength and speed on the front line to help us generate more offense.”

Like Abbi Olson, Diaz was a force in front of the net — and in fact, she even played a few games in net as the goalkeeper when starter Kayla Hunt had to sit with an injury.

“High soccer IQ — knows the game very well,” Jacobson said of Diaz. “Another patient player. It was very difficult to get through Abbi and Andrea so a lot of teams were forced to play in wide areas or go over the top — play more direct — because of those two.”

Columbus allowed one or fewer goals in four games and allowed four or more just twice, with one of those times being in the regional finals when the fourth goal came almost literally as time expired.

Also helping out on the back end for the Cardinals was junior defender Zoe Denk, who along with sophomore forward Reese Moorad garnered honorable mention on the all-conference list.

Denk moved from an outside midfield position to defense when Hunt got injured and Diaz took over as goalkeeper.