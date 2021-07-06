GIRLS SOCCER: Walters leads trio of Golden Beavers picked as All-Badger North Conference

The Beaver Dam prep girls soccer team didn’t score many goals this spring, tallying only 13 in 10 games.

When the Golden Beavers did strike, though, it was usually off the foot of senior forward Kailey Walters.

She had a pair of hat tricks — both coming in the Golden Beavers’ only wins of the year, a 5-2 victory over Baraboo and a 4-2 victory over Portage/Poynette — and was the team’s leading scorer, helping her earn second team All-Badger North Conference accolades.

Walters, who also was the kicker for the Beaver Dam football team, was out for the varsity soccer team for the first time in high school but has played high level soccer for a long time, coach Rob Nill said.

“So she knows how to get to the net,” he said. “When we were able to get her the ball, she was usually able to do something good with it. The girls liked to make passes to her.”

Walters also played some at midfielder this spring.