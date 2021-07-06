GIRLS SOCCER: Walters leads trio of Golden Beavers picked as All-Badger North Conference

The Beaver Dam prep girls soccer team didn’t score many goals this spring, tallying only 13 in 10 games.
When the Golden Beavers did strike, though, it was usually off the foot of senior forward Kailey Walters.
She had a pair of hat tricks — both coming in the Golden Beavers’ only wins of the year, a 5-2 victory over Baraboo and a 4-2 victory over Portage/Poynette — and was the team’s leading scorer, helping her earn second team All-Badger North Conference accolades.
Walters, who also was the kicker for the Beaver Dam football team, was out for the varsity soccer team for the first time in high school but has played high level soccer for a long time, coach Rob Nill said.
“So she knows how to get to the net,” he said. “When we were able to get her the ball, she was usually able to do something good with it. The girls liked to make passes to her.”
Walters also played some at midfielder this spring.
“She has a really good knowledge of the game. She sees the field well and has a great field presence,” Nill said. “She knows when to make that pass, and she’s got a nice shot. Her strength is a little farther distance from the goal, so she’s able to shoot some longer shots. She capitalized on those situations.”
Beaver Dam, which was 2-8 on the year and finished sixth in the eight-team league with a 2-5 mark, also landed juniors Leila Ashley and Shelby Gundert on the Badger North awards list, both garnering honorable mention.
Gundert played center back in the defensive formation.
“She’s our force back there,” Nill said of the team captain. “She’s quick on the ball. And she distributes it well out of the back. She’s just a leader in the backfield there.”
Ashley, meantime, was all over the field.
Literally.
“She played in the midfield, she played in the back and she actually played keeper for us in some big games,” Nill said of Ashley, who he called a “utility” player. “She’s very quick and she’s aggressive. She gets to the ball when she needs to. We could kind of stick her everywhere and we knew she’d be able to do the job.”
Sauk Prairie won the league title with a 7-0 record prior to advancing to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament. Waunakee was second at 6-1, and DeForest was third at 5-2.
Beaver Dam’s season ended with a 9-0 loss to Glendale Nicolet in the D2 regional semifinals.
GALLERY: Action from Thursday's Badger North Conference game between Beaver Dam and Portage/Poynette
Abbey Francis 2.jpg
Abbey Francis 3.jpg
Abbey Francis 4.jpg
Abbey Francis 5.jpg
Abbey Francis.jpg
Abby Okon 2.jpg
Abby Okon.jpg
Abbie Shaver
Abigail Shaver.jpg
Ali Stanul
Allison Poches.jpg
Brooklynn Holt.jpg
Cara Sanders and Abigail Shaver 2.jpg
Cara Sanders and Abigail Shaver 3.jpg
Cara Sanders and Abigail Shaver 4.jpg
Cara Sanders and Abigail Shaver.jpg
Cara Sanders.jpg
Cielo Martinez.jpg
Dog 2.jpg
Dog 3.jpg
Dog 4.jpg
Dog 5.jpg
Dog.jpg
Emma McGlynn
Emma McGlynn 3.jpg
Emma McGlynn 4.jpg
Emma McGlynn.jpg
Emma Meicher.jpg
Hadley Walters.jpg
Izabelle Krueger and Kailey Walters.jpg
Izabelle Krueger.jpg
Jamie Shaver 2.jpg
Jamie Shaver.jpg
Julia Aulik.jpg
Kailey Walters
Kailey Walters
Kailey Walters.jpg
Leila Ashley 2.jpg
Leila Ashley.jpg
Lindsay Propst.jpg
Olivia Neu 2.jpg
Olivia Neu.jpg
Rebecca Dray 2.jpg
Rebecca Dray.jpg
Sydney Tobin 2.jpg
Sydney Tobin.jpg
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.