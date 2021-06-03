GIRLS SOCCER: Walters nets hat trick to help Beaver Dam beat Portage/Poynette 4-2

Senior Kailey Walters is a big part of the attack for the Beaver Dam prep girls soccer team.
It was apparent in Thursday’s Badger North Conference 4-2 victory over Portage/Poynette as she picked up her second hat trick of the season for the Golden Beavers.
“Kailey is an attacker and that’s what she does,” Beaver Dam coach Rob Nill said. “She’s been playing up top for us. She’s been working the ball. She’s been playing a little center-mid for us and we want the ball with her as much as possible and we were able to get it to her tonight.
“When we can do that, she can score goals. It was a good day for her.”
On a day where the sun was shining bright and the temps were in the upper 80s on Senior Night at Prairie View Elementary, Walters powered through the first 13 minutes with a pair of goals to put the Golden Beavers up 2-0.
Beaver Dam freshman Ali Stanul’s through ball put in Walters on a breakaway where she tapped it in the top right corner of the net in the ninth minute. Beaver Dam junior Leila Ashley then assisted Walters for a 2-0 lead in the 13th minute.
United coach Kathie Mayne said she was pleased that her forward offensive line did a good job working together. However, she felt like if they communicated more, then the final score would’ve been different.
“I feel like we would’ve been able to finish on goal if we would’ve been communicating those through balls to each other and anticipating those passes,” she said.
Nill said he doesn’t like two-goal leads because it gives any team that has one a sense of false confidence, with one opposing goal immediately changing momentum.
“It’s a nice lead, but it’s also a scary lead,” he said. “One goal and all of a sudden they’re back in it. I really wish we could’ve put a third one away in that first half. But the girls bounced back in the second half and took it to them, and put another two in.”
That happened for the United as they never backed down and pressured the Beaver Dam defense in the early going of the first half. After a shot by sophomore Hadley Walters from 35 yards out, Beaver Dam senior goalie Rebecca Dray made the initial save, but the ball ricocheted to senior Sydney Tobin, who tapped it into the back of the net to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 20th minute.
The Golden Beavers headed into halftime with a 2-1 lead, but quickly Stanul got her second assist of the game when she found Brooklynn Holt inside the 18-yard box and the freshman tickled the twine for a 3-1 lead just two minutes out of the break.
“We’ve been talking all season about driving to that end line and crossing the ball back and forcing the keeper to come out on the outside,” Nill said. “Aly did exactly what we’ve been talking about. She was able to get that ball all the way down on the end line, forcing that keeper over to one side. Then she played a beautiful cross and Brooklynn was there.”
Kailey Walters finished off her hat trick in the 58th minute as her penalty kick goal extended the Beaver Dam lead to 4-1.
Despite the three-goal deficit, the United battled back and pulled one back when sophomore Emma McGlynn weaved through the defense before firing home past Dray to pull within 4-2.
“She’s a very good ball handler,” Mayne said. “Her strength is definitely ball handling. You’ll see her dribbling around players. She’s also very good at keeping an eye on the ball. She’s able to read the ball as an offensive player and plays defense to be able to win the ball right back. That’s definitely a strength for her. Her ability to maintain possession and give herself a breakaway, she’s done that a couple times this year.”
Portage/Poynette nearly cut the lead to one in the 72nd minute when senior Julia Aulik got a through ball that put her on a breakaway past the Beaver Dam defense, but the shot on goal was saved by Dray.
“Between Julia Aulik and Sydney Tobin, those two take turns playing the through ball and getting a breakaway shot on goal,” Mayne said. “The problem I see is we don’t have the speed. The defense catches up with us so then we feel rushed and then we don’t put a good touch on the goal. She’s always looking to take the shot and that’s something positive from that though. She’s able to put it on frame.”
Dray finished with 10 saves on the day while United senior goalkeeper Allison Poches finished with 17.
“She had a good day,” Nill said of Dray. “Becca comes up with saves when we need her to. She’s a senior varsity goal and it’s nice to have that leadership and trust back there.”
BEAVER DAM 4, PORTAGE/POYNETTE 2
Portage/Poynette 1 1 ― 2
Beaver Dam 2 2 ― 4
First half: BD ― Kailey Walters (Ali Stanul), 8:02; Kailey Walters (Leila Ashley), 12:36; PP ― Sydney Tobin (Hadley Walters), 19:52.
Second half: BD ― Brooklynn Holt (Ali Stanul), 46:37; Kailey Walters, 56:00 (pk); PP ― Emma McGlynn, 57:57.
Shots on Goal: PP 12, BD 21. Saves: PP (Allison Poches) 17, BD (Rebecca Dray) 12.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.