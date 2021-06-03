GIRLS SOCCER: Walters nets hat trick to help Beaver Dam beat Portage/Poynette 4-2

“I feel like we would’ve been able to finish on goal if we would’ve been communicating those through balls to each other and anticipating those passes,” she said.

Nill said he doesn’t like two-goal leads because it gives any team that has one a sense of false confidence, with one opposing goal immediately changing momentum.

“It’s a nice lead, but it’s also a scary lead,” he said. “One goal and all of a sudden they’re back in it. I really wish we could’ve put a third one away in that first half. But the girls bounced back in the second half and took it to them, and put another two in.”

That happened for the United as they never backed down and pressured the Beaver Dam defense in the early going of the first half. After a shot by sophomore Hadley Walters from 35 yards out, Beaver Dam senior goalie Rebecca Dray made the initial save, but the ball ricocheted to senior Sydney Tobin, who tapped it into the back of the net to cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 20th minute.

The Golden Beavers headed into halftime with a 2-1 lead, but quickly Stanul got her second assist of the game when she found Brooklynn Holt inside the 18-yard box and the freshman tickled the twine for a 3-1 lead just two minutes out of the break.