GIRLS SOCCER: Waupun coach building winning culture amid COVID-19 pandemic

Waupun coach Josh Fitch would rather his Warriors’ prep girls soccer team be out on the field, competing. But that doesn’t mean he’s not making the most of the fact the COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined his squad indefinitely.

The way Fitch sees it, the time on pause from action is an opportunity as much as anything else.

With Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers first issuing a Safer at Home order on March 25 to last until April 24 but then last Thursday extending it to May 26, high school sports — like much of the rest of normal everyday life — have been on hold for almost a month now and don’t appear like they’ll resume anytime soon. The WIAA’s Board of Control will discuss options at its regularly scheduled meeting today via video conference, though the outlook for there being a shortened spring season looks bleak.

Still, Fitch and the Warriors have been hard at work, doing whatever they’re able to do while maintaining social distancing. That has included virtual meetings, video postings and journal entries, which have kept the girls engaged in case this season does resume. They have also helped foster progress for the program, meaning even if this season doesn’t resume, the work the team is putting in now could pay big dividends in 2021 and beyond.