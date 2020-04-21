GIRLS SOCCER: Waupun coach building winning culture amid COVID-19 pandemic

Waupun coach Josh Fitch would rather his Warriors’ prep girls soccer team be out on the field, competing. But that doesn’t mean he’s not making the most of the fact the COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined his squad indefinitely.
The way Fitch sees it, the time on pause from action is an opportunity as much as anything else.
With Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers first issuing a Safer at Home order on March 25 to last until April 24 but then last Thursday extending it to May 26, high school sports — like much of the rest of normal everyday life — have been on hold for almost a month now and don’t appear like they’ll resume anytime soon. The WIAA’s Board of Control will discuss options at its regularly scheduled meeting today via video conference, though the outlook for there being a shortened spring season looks bleak.
Still, Fitch and the Warriors have been hard at work, doing whatever they’re able to do while maintaining social distancing. That has included virtual meetings, video postings and journal entries, which have kept the girls engaged in case this season does resume. They have also helped foster progress for the program, meaning even if this season doesn’t resume, the work the team is putting in now could pay big dividends in 2021 and beyond.
“I absolutely hate to admit it, but this very well could be the absolute best thing that happened to my program because it is training the girls to be independent of me, as they’ve learned to rely on me for the past five years,” Fitch said. “It is forcing them to fight the No. 1 enemy of all teams in the world, which are excuses.”
Fitch has been the head coach of the Warriors since 2015 and has compiled a 40-47-11 record. In each of his seasons, Waupun has improved: In his first year, the Warriors finished 4-18-2 overall; in his second year they were 8-11-5; in his third year they were 9-12-1; in year four they were 11-6-3; and last year they posted their best season of all five at 12-8-1.
Prior to Fitch taking the reins, Waupun was 47-221-17 from 1997-2014.
Oddly enough, this season — no games as of yet and all — could be the season that pushes the Warriors over the hump.
“This will be the first year I will no longer be enabling them,” Fitch said. “I’m making changes and I am taking that full responsibility of saying, ‘This is who we are and this is where we are going. I need to know if you will be there.’
“We’re going to have a very different program.”
The Warriors haven’t been resting on their laurels amid the pandemic. Rather, they’ve using their time wisely.
Virtual meetings have taken place on Zoom, and Fitch said he’s been posting videos of “creative ways to train for soccer.” He’s also had the team post videos of skill challenges they can do as well having some one-on-one meetings with players via Zoom.
Fitch also asked the team’s three captains (seniors Katie Schwanke and Hannah Paepcke and junior Cristal Espinoza) to lead a book club via Zoom with different groups of teammates discussing the book, “Everything your Coach Never Told You Because You are a Girl” by Dan Blank.
The interactive journals girls on the team have been keeping are for the purpose of more informal question and answer sessions between Fitch and each girl, as well as an avenue for Fitch to provide feedback to the girls responses.
Fitch has gotten a mostly positive response to the measures he’s been taking, he said.
He added that all of the individual homework assignments are for the purpose of building a sense of personal responsibility on the team, and that no player will receive a varsity letter this year if they miss more than three events, which include Zoom meetings, journal entries, book club meet ups and physical workout drills.
“We’re setting expectations,” Fitch said. “We’re all in this together. It’s certainly not without challenges. I want them to understand that failure is just a step on the learning curve. It’s so vital because I see how it crushes their spirit. That’s where the emotion comes from. I want the best for my girls. I’m doing everything I can (to make that happen).”
Fitch along with Waupun assistant coach Brittney Gospodarek, who is new to the program this year after recently having spent time as a volunteer assistant at Beaver Dam, have seen a great deal of mental growth on the team, which boasts just five upperclassmen (two seniors and three juniors) and looks to have a very bright future ahead with eight sophomores and seven freshmen on the roster.
“I can see so much growth in these girls with the little time I have been able to spend with them,” Gospodarek said. “Doing the video drills and challenges has helped them tremendously to improve physically and hold themselves accountable, but what people tend to forget about is the mental toughness and growth that needs to occur off the field. The girls actively participate in book clubs and discussions related to the beautiful game that push them all to set expectations as individuals and as a team, not only for this season but for many seasons in the future of the program.”
Added Fitch, “Our motto is ‘Champions under construction.’
“Our fitness needs to get a little better, but our No. 1 thing is mindset. If we can develop that mindset of a winning attitude and allow girls to feel safe being competitors in a world that tells them to be humble and mild, and everything else — if we can foster that competitive (nature) inside of them and give them permission to do that, that’s really what this mindset training is.”
It’s all with the explicit goal of someday soon winning a state championship.
“If Waupun girls soccer can get this mindset right, I don’t know if there is a team out there that will manhandle us again,” Fitch said. “I will confidently say there will be a time where we will raise a banner if we can get this mindset right.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
