Hat tricks by Uptagraw, Lopez lift Baraboo boys soccer by Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM — Two goals is nice. Three is better.
Forward Ethan Uptagraw had already accomplished the former, doing so once — in his second career game a year ago.
Now he can add the latter to his résumé.
Uptagraw was running out of time to collect the hat trick when, in the 76th minute, he beat Beaver Dam goalkeeper Brandon Freber one-on-one, putting an exclamation mark on the end of Baraboo’s 8-3 victory over the Golden Beavers on Tuesday evening in a high school boys soccer match at Prairie View Elementary School.
“It was just a good way to end the game — after missing a couple shots that I think I could have scored, it was good to end on a shot that went in,” he said. “And that was a solid shot.”
The Thunderbirds (2-0-2) scored early and often in the contest, staking themselves to a 2-0 lead with goals by Johan Lopez in the 5th minute and Michael Barahona (on an assist from Oliver Scanlan) in the 7th minute.
And scoring early was as important as scoring often, according to Lang.
“Our first three games we came out a bit flat, so we really wanted to focus on our warm-up and increasing the intensity,” he said. “That definitely showed in the first 15-20 minutes.”
It did, but the Golden Beavers (1-3) also didn’t do themselves any favors with their own play during that stretch.
“We just started out slow — terribly slow,” Beaver Dam coach Dave Elgersma said. “We were just kind of lackadaisical the whole first half. We didn’t step to a ball.
“We can talk a good thing when we’re sitting over here (on the sideline), but we’ve got to execute it out on the field.”
Beaver Dam settled down after that, but it was only a matter of time before Uptagraw and junior midfielder Ronaldo Lopez, one of the team’s captains, got in gear.
Uptagraw’s first tally was a bit of a don’t mind if I do goal, as he only needed to tap the ball into the net from point-blank range in the 33rd minute after it scooted through Freber’s hands.
Lopez, who also had a hat trick on the evening — the fifth of his career — scored a minute later in much-more highlight-reel fashion.
His first goal of the night, which made it 4-0, came on a left-footed boot from the top of the 18-yard box that sailed just underneath the crossbar.
It was his second goal, though, that he enjoyed most in the contest.
“It really motivated me what Levi Kline did when he got the ball and dribbled through those two people and then passed it to me,” Lopez said. “I got the ball near the full circle on the defensive side and then I just dribbled through.”
Indeed he did, beating a couple defenders before scoring from inside the box on a ball that sailed over Freber’s right shoulder into the middle of the net.
“They were good at, whatever little bit of space they had they used it and they got a shot off," Elgersma said of the T-Birds’ scoring tandem. “That’s what makes those two guys different — they know they don’t need a lot of space, so when they had that little bit of space, they took advantage of it and they got it through. So that’s what you have to work on. You can’t let them get a shot off — just get your foot out there, touch the ball, get some kind of deflection or something.
“We just got caught watching them a little bit too much.”
It would remain 4-0 at halftime, but after the break it was Beaver Dam that found some traction.
Elkin Leon Lugo slid to a ball in the box and was able to kick it along the ground into the net to make it 4-1 in the 44th minute, and then in the 50th minute Francisco Martinez Padilla delivered the goal of the game, launching an arcing shot from 40 yards out that went in just below the crossbar above the outstretched fingertips of T-Birds’ keeper Zach Huffaker.
“It was definitely an eye-opener — seeing that you can’t get relaxed once you have a lead,” Lang said. “We were able to get back on track, but it was definitely a defensive lapse that we can learn from.”
It was a lapse, too, that helped the Golden Beavers salvage a bit of momentum from the defeat — because while they were pretty thoroughly outplayed in the match, the final 40 minutes did end in a 3-3 draw.
“I don’t know if they changed tactically what they were doing in the second half or not, but we played better and (Baraboo) got frustrated. We could hear it and we could see it,” Elgersma said. “Everybody stayed more positive and didn’t get down on each other, which they really could have easily done down (big) like they were.
“But when we start off slow like that and we get behind, it just makes it hard.”
Another positive takeaway for the Golden Beavers? That would be the fact their three goals were scored by players off the bench, with the third goal coming in the 53rd minute from sophomore midfielder Sigi Rodriguez to make it 6-3.
“They’re working hard in practice and then when they got their chance, they made it pay — they made it count,” Elgersma said of the trio. “When they got their opportunity, they made the most of it.”
