Hat tricks by Uptagraw, Lopez lift Baraboo boys soccer by Beaver Dam

Indeed he did, beating a couple defenders before scoring from inside the box on a ball that sailed over Freber’s right shoulder into the middle of the net.

“They were good at, whatever little bit of space they had they used it and they got a shot off," Elgersma said of the T-Birds’ scoring tandem. “That’s what makes those two guys different — they know they don’t need a lot of space, so when they had that little bit of space, they took advantage of it and they got it through. So that’s what you have to work on. You can’t let them get a shot off — just get your foot out there, touch the ball, get some kind of deflection or something.

“We just got caught watching them a little bit too much.”

It would remain 4-0 at halftime, but after the break it was Beaver Dam that found some traction.

Elkin Leon Lugo slid to a ball in the box and was able to kick it along the ground into the net to make it 4-1 in the 44th minute, and then in the 50th minute Francisco Martinez Padilla delivered the goal of the game, launching an arcing shot from 40 yards out that went in just below the crossbar above the outstretched fingertips of T-Birds’ keeper Zach Huffaker.