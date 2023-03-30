The Sauk Prairie girls soccer team made a successful run to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament last season, earning its second consecutive berth at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.

Sauk Prairie saw some familiar faces as Oregon, Waunakee and McFarland joined the Eagles at the state tournament — with Oregon coming away with the Division 2 title.

Now, a new season brings new hopes for area coaches and players, focused on improving their games and targeting conference titles.

Here are things to know about the WiscNews area’s conferences:

Badger West Conference

Who’s in it: Baraboo, Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Portage/Poynette, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.

Favorite: Oregon. The Panthers begin this season where they left off last year – at the top. Oregon was ranked No. 1 overall and No. 1 in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll. The Panthers capped a 23-0-1 season, defeating Whitefish Bay 1-0 on Katelyn Studebaker’s rebound goal in the WIAA Division 2 championship game, while making their seventh consecutive state appearance last year. Oregon, under coach Bobby Nichols’ direction, outscored opponents 150-3 last season and was ranked No. 1 in the nation by the United Soccer Coaches. The goal total was the second-most goals scored in a season in state girls history and was tied for the second-fewest goals permitted in a season, according to Wisconsin Soccer Central.

Oregon lost key seniors from that team, including state player of the year Zoey Pagels, but has another solid nucleus in place, led by juniors Studebaker (first-team all-conference, second-team All-State) and Delaney Hoelker (first-team all-conference) and seniors Elise Boyd (second-team all-conference, Cleveland State commit) and Ashley Wolfe (second-team all-conference, Illinois State commit). Oregon has won or shared the conference title for the past 10 seasons and is 46-0-4 in league matches since May 2014.

Contenders: Sauk Prairie, Madison Edgewood. Sauk Prairie was ranked sixth in Division 2 in the preseason poll. Last year, the Eagles advanced to the state tournament for the second consecutive time. First-team All-State midfielder Katelyn Fishnick was among those who graduated. But Eagles coach Drew Kornish said an excellent core of players return, “eager to grow into the season like we have not had to in the past.” Those players include senior defender Addy Hermsdorf, senior midfielder Alexis Klemm, junior midfielder McKayla Paukner, junior goalkeeper Erelyn Apel and sophomore forward McKenna Breunig (14 goals, six assists).

Edgewood was seventh-ranked in Division 3 in the preseason poll. Edgewood, which was second in the conference and fell in a Division 3 sectional final to McFarland last season, lost 10 seniors. But sophomore forward Sonoma Bever, senior forward/midfielder Madison Foley (Washington University in St. Louis commit) and senior defender Madeline Arce are among players coach Chris Martinelli, who’s won 293 games entering his 26th season, anticipates will lead the Crusaders’ charge.

Things to know: Mount Horeb looks to challenge Oregon, Sauk Prairie and Edgewood in the rugged Badger West. Juniors Anya McKay and Rowan Severson were first-team and second-team all-conference choices, respectively, last year. … Dan Rolling is in his first season as the Portage/Poynette coach after 10 years in the program in various roles. Seniors Hadley Walters, Asia Miller, Kialee Fox and Emma McGlynn and junior Ellie Cotter should be key contributors, said Rolling, adding that senior Ellen Lofsjogard should be a strong center-midfielder. … Baraboo (Caitlyn Frank was honorable mention all-conference last year) and Reedsburg seek to move up in the standings.

Badger East Conference

Who’s in it: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Stoughton, Watertown, Waunakee.

Favorite: Waunakee. The Warriors were ranked seventh in Division 1 in the coaches’ preseason poll. Andy Moll takes over as coach. Waunakee finished first in the Badger East and advanced to a Division 1 state semifinal last year, falling to Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels 2-1 in overtime. Departures from that team include All-State defenders Riley Miller and Ava Bryan. But junior midfielder Alyssa Thomas (honorable-mention All-State) and senior forward Mckenna Nachreiner (Augsburg commit) return. Junior defender Kennedy Ross and goalkeeper Emily Whyte (Northern Michigan commit) also return.

Contenders: Monona Grove, DeForest. Monona Grove finished second in the Badger East last season and Silver Eagles coach Zoe Kurth has high hopes for this year’s team. Maia Romero, a senior forward, was the team’s leading scorer last year. Junior defender Belle Dehner and senior center midfielder Valerie Giallombardo (UW-Eau Claire commit) were all-conference picks. Kurth also will count on senior midfielder Ally Hilgart and senior goalkeeper Sadie Wendt.

DeForest finished third last season and again figures to challenge for the league title. The Norskies had first-team all-league picks in underclassmen Rylan Oberg and Meta Fischer last year when DeForest reached a Division 2 sectional semifinal against eventual state qualifier Sauk Prairie.

Things to know: Hayley Millard was a second-team all-conference pick last year as a junior for Stoughton, which looks to move up from the middle of the pack. … Madelyn Kuenzi was an honorable-mention all-league choice as a junior last year for Beaver Dam.

Capitol Conference

Who’s in it: Cambridge/Deerfield, Columbus, Lake Mills, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River), Watertown Luther Prep, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.

Favorite: Belleville/New Glarus (Sugar River).

Contenders: Lake Mills, Lodi. The two teams tied for second in conference play behind league champion Sugar River last season. Lodi reached a Division 4 sectional semifinal, falling to Wisconsin Rapids Assumption. Senior Kaelyn Tatro (Viterbo commit) was a first-team all-conference defender as a junior and forward Gianna Burke was a first-team all-conference selection as a utility player as a sophomore.

Things to know: Columbus looks to challenge the favorites in the Capitol. The Cardinals will have to replace graduated seniors Andrea Diaz, a first-team all-conference defender. Columbus coach Gerald Jacobson will count on senior forward Reese Moorad, sophomore midfielder Ella Buske, senior center back Cathy Roche, senior center back Morgan Fuerstenberg and senior midfielder Morgan Baerwolf. … Sugar River has won 43 consecutive Capitol Conference games since a 1-0 loss to Lodi on April 7, 2016, according to Wisconsin Soccer Central.

Flyway Conference

Who’s in it: Campbellsport, Hustisford/Dodgeland, Lomira, Oshkosh Lourdes Academy/Valley Christian, Mayville, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield, Omro, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, Beaver Dam Wayland Academy, Winnebago Lutheran.

Favorite: Winnebago Lutheran, which won the conference title last season.

Contenders: Omro, Hustisford/Dodgeland, St. Mary’s Springs. Hustisford/Dodgeland finished third in league play last year and should be in the mix at the top of the standings again. Hustisford/Dodgeland coach Otto Hopfinger enters his 20th year needing to replace two first-team all-conference players in forward Rylie Collien and defender Aria O’Neil. But first-teamer Riley Becker — a senior midfielder who led the conference in assists last year — and second-team pick Rena Harvey, a senior defender and Iowa Central commit, return to bolster the lineup.

Things to know: Matt Smallish begins his first season as the Wayland Academy coach. It’s his first season as a high school coach after 17 years as a youth coach. He anticipates key contributors will be Saniah Wright, Daniela Espinoza, Naomi Mwai and Daphne Ladipo, as Wayland Academy attempts to make a climb in the standings.

Others

Waupun will seek to move up in the East Central Conference standings after finishing fifth last year, which was topped by Plymouth and Kewaskum. Waupun must replace Emily Brown, a first-team all-conference midfielder. Defender Nicole Roecker and goalkeeper Clara Hummelmeier were first-teamers as juniors last year, while defender Liv Fitch made the second team as a freshman in 2022. … Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian plays an independent schedule and will play in Division 4 in the postseason. … Mauston finished fifth in the Mid-Western Wisconsin Conference standings last year. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption was the league champion. Mauston defender Sydney Addink was a first-team all-conference pick as a junior last year. She has committed to Northern Colorado.

Editor’s note: The WiscNews high school coverage area includes the following schools: Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Fall River, Randolph, Cambria-Friesland, Beaver Dam Wayland, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian, Portage, Poynette, Pardeeville, Lodi, Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg, Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Wonewoc-Center and Mauston.

