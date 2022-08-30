How a hip injury last season didn't stop Portage/Poynette senior Emmett Brockley from leading

PORTAGE — The second day of tryouts for the 2021 Portage/Poynette United high school boys soccer season wasn’t too kind to Emmett Brockley.

The then-junior ran two laps around Veterans Memorial Field in Portage with the rest of his potential teammates before starting a shooting drill. He only got one shot off before he felt pain in his right hip, but he still continued on for 30 minutes before asking then-coach Cody Mayne to take the rest of the day off.

He soon went to the doctor and found out the muscle that wraps around the hip was torn from the bone, which also caused a hairline fracture. The hip injury — a suspected 4-6 week recovery time — never progressed, forcing Brockley to miss most of the season.

Emmett Brockley Portage/Poynette senior Emmett Brockley, left, takes a shot on goal during the first half of Thursday's nonconference game against Jefferson.

The setback never deterred Brockley’s love for the game and his teammates as he still showed up to every practice and every game, helping in a supportive and coaching role the entire season. His effort was rewarded this season when his teammates unanimously voted him a captain.

Captains Portage/Poynette senior Emmett Brockley (6) and the rest of the captains meet with the Jefferson captains before a nonconference game Thursday night.

“You never would’ve known the kid was not going to play all season long. He came out here with his attitude always positive,” said first-year coach Dan Rolling, who was an assistant coach last season. “His energy was always there.”

Brockley’s hip injury originally started during spring his sophomore year when he was participating for the Portage track team. He said he thinks it was from the explosiveness of shooting off the blocks and coming up to a sprint.

He took a break mid-track season for a few weeks and then rested it for the entire summer, which he hoped was enough time to heal in time for soccer.

“I really didn’t want to go into the doctor at all because I wanted to continue to play,” Brockley said, “but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get better.”

Emmett Brockley Portage/Poynette senior Emmett Brockley takes a corner kick during the first half of Thursday's nonconference game against Jefferson.

When the hip injury was diagnosed, doctors told Brockley he’d be out for about 4-6 weeks, which he thought meant he’d get a third of his junior season in. He went to physical therapy, but at the checkup he was told there was no progress and he’d have to miss more time.

“I was upset about that,” said Brockley, who then decided to stop attending physical therapy and do the workouts he learned at home.

Rolling said he understood when the doctors wouldn’t clear him to play because they didn’t want him doing more harm to his right hip, which is his dominant side.

“The kid will go 110 miles an hour all the time,” Rolling said. “He’s full throttle. They knew that. They weren’t about to put him out there, turn him loose, he plays a game and now he’s done. We said the same thing. We’re not risking a kid’s health for a game or a season. It’s not worth it. For a 17-year-old kid, it’s hard to sit a whole season.”

What wasn’t hard for Brockley was continuing to show up to practice and to games. Rolling said he’d notice Brockley helping his teammates.

“I’ve played soccer for 12 years,” Brockley said. “I wasn’t going to (quit). That’s what I’ve known to do during the fall is just show up to soccer all the time. It didn’t cross my mind to quit coming to stuff. Part of it was being around the team, that team aspect, and the seniors. I’ve played with them forever.”

Emmett Brockley Portage/Poynette senior Emmett Brockley, right, passes to a teammate during the first half of Thursday's nonconference game against Jefferson.

By the end of the season, the hip healed enough to allow doctors to clear Brockley in time to play the last three games for United, but he’d only be allowed to play a total of 30 minutes a game.

His first game back was against Monroe on Oct. 12, 2021, where he assisted classmate Luke Wilson for a goal late in the second half. The Cheesemakers won 5-3.

“We put him out for that first game and we told him, ‘You haven’t done anything all season, don’t go out there and put the pedal down. Go out there and get half speed, three-quarters speed and just work your way up to see how it feels. If you feel good, sure, go,’” Rolling said. “It was like he was never off the field. It was beautiful to see him out there, but we knew he was going to be out there for a short amount of time.”

Now a few games into their senior season, Brockley and Wilson are proving to be a nice duo for United. Wilson finished with two goals and two assists while Brockley had an assist in a 4-3 nonconference victory over Mauston.

“He’s going to be integral on that front line with Luke Wilson,” Rolling said. “We saw it (against) Mauston. The way those two work together, the energy, it just brings the rest of the team up with them. We’re looking for him to get that leadership out there. When things aren’t going well, he’s got to be one of those guys to say, ‘Let’s go.’ They’re not going to see him hang his head, so don’t allow them to hang their head.”