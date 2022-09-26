How Johan and Ronaldo Lopez's sibling rivalry has helped fuel Baraboo boys soccer's ascent

Siblings, but especially twins, are often known for trying to one-up one another.

Whether it be in school, on the field or beyond, competition seems to follow doubles and the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to Johan and Ronaldo Lopez.

The seniors have been pushing each other on the soccer pitch for over a decade and in doing so, have helped elevate the Baraboo High School boys soccer program to heights it's never reached. The pair is hoping their efforts to push one another can continue to fuel the Thunderbirds’ ascent this fall.

How a hip injury last season didn't stop Portage/Poynette senior Emmett Brockley from leading Now a team captain and not limited in any way, Brockley and new coach Dan Rolling have high expectations heading into the 2022 season.

“Honestly I feel like it’s just the teamwork we have together, and not only that, we just strive to be better than one another. I just feel like that helps us be successful,” Ronaldo Lopez said. “We always go out and train and it’s always ‘Oh, who can score the most goals,’ and that’s what helps us succeed. I feel like if I didn’t have Johan by my side, I feel like I wouldn’t be where I am right now.”

Johan added: “There’s always competition and there’s always somebody there to lift you up and tell you what to do. It’s like seeing yourself from a different perspective almost; like a built-in best friend every single second of the day.”

The question of who scores the most goals has been a simple one to answer with Johan sitting on the precipice of the remarkable accomplishment of 100 career goals. The speedy forward scored once in the T-Birds’ 2-1 comeback win over Mt. Horeb last Thursday to move within one of the century mark for his career.

The win moved Baraboo, ranked ninth in Division 2 in the latest Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, to 10-1-0 on the year, including 4-1-0 in Badger West Conference play. The win over the Vikings was the T-Birds’ fifth straight win following an 8-2 loss to second-ranked Oregon on Sept. 13. As impressive as it is surpassing the century mark, tickling the twine that many times doesn’t come as a shock to T-Birds coach Tyler Lang.

“He just has a knack for goal,” he said of Johan. “He uses his agility and speed to bait defenders in, and then he just turns it on and it’s hard to keep up with him. But he also has great control and a real eye for net.

“It means a lot for not only him but for the program. To have that kind of individual success is great but it’s helping the team every game that we have.”

It also helps that the pair seem to be in-sync when they’re on the pitch. Ronaldo, who typically plays as a midfielder — jokingly because “Johan can’t defend so I have to stick in the back” — often tries to play in Johan on long passes over the top. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t join his high-scoring sibling in the attack, and when that happens look out.

“Even though they bicker and give each other a hard time — they’re twin brothers, it’s expected — they just have that understanding of where one’s going to be,” Lang said. “Then the other one is making a run or opening up, and they’re typically able to find one another. It’s great for us when teams really focus on them, because it opens up space for other guys to run into.

“They just have that knack to be able to know where each other’s going to be and to work off one another really well.”

That was on display during the T-Birds’ 3-1 win over Sauk Prairie on Sept. 20. The pair’s build-up play led to junior Ethan Uptagraw’s opening goal on the night and later Ronaldo played in Johan on a pass over the top and the latter did the rest, rounding Sauk Prairie goalkeeper Thiago Vieira for an easy 2-0 lead.

The Lopez brothers also generated a great scoring chance off a short corner kick with Johan just missing a second tally as the cross went into the waiting arms of Vieira. It’s not all sunshine and roses for the brothers though, as they’ll be the first to tell you they can harp on one another pretty regularly; however, it’s all out of respect.

“At the end of the day it’s all love,” Johan said. “We know that we’re not getting mad at each other, we’re just trying to push each other and striving to be better.”

That sense of improvement has permeated throughout the entire T-Birds roster thanks in part to the influence of the Lopez brothers. Lang admitted that while the twins can at times walk a fine line on constructive criticism, they’re still very encouraging, especially when the team is having a subpar training session.

“We always want to try to practice how we play, and if it’s kind of lackadaisical, Johan or Ronaldo will be the one to especially say ‘Alright, let’s pick it up a bit,’” Lang said. “They’ve been great with helping guys achieve their fullest and pushing to go 100%, in both practice and games.”

As inspirational as the twins are themselves, they aren’t alone in stepping up and providing a spark for their teammates. With junior goalkeeper George Letendre sidelined from the start of the year recovering from a torn ACL, Luke Statz has stepped in between the pipes.

Typically a winger/forward, the senior sacrificed a starting role in the field to play a completely foreign position.

“I honestly love the fact he has the heart to go into goal, whether he likes it or not,” Ronaldo said. “He does a great, great job, it’s crazy, and growing up playing soccer for 13-14 years I never thought anybody could just go into a position without knowing how to play it and be as good as him.”

Lang added: “He’s just a great leader on the team; an awesome kid, stepping up in a big way, and it’s helping out a lot.”

10 area high school boys soccer players to know this fall There's a lot of boys soccer talent in the Wiscnews area, here are 10 players to get to know.

Statz, along with the Lopez twins and a slew of other seasoned players, are continuing to help the T-Birds reach heights the program has never reached. After a stretch of just one winning season from 2011-2016, the T-Birds have finished above .500 in each Lang’s first five seasons at the helm, including the last three years.

The wins have come beyond the regular season, too, with Baraboo capturing back-to-back regional titles the last two seasons, including the first-ever in program history in 2020. The individual accomplishments have followed. Both Lopez twins are two-time all-conference selections after both earning first-team honors last fall, including unanimous recognition, and Player of the Year honors for Johan.

All of those individual accolades, including the 100 career goals and however many come down the stretch of the season, matter little to Johan.

“I really don’t care if it get 100 goals, as long as my team improves and we get the win; that’s all that matters,” he said. “I know that me scoring is going to help, but at the end of the day it’s the team that wins and I can’t wait to see what the team does in the future.”