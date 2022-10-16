Meet Baraboo boys soccer's Eliot Romano-Thompson in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Eliot Romano of Baraboo.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Eliot Romano-Thompson, Jr., Baraboo

Sport: Soccer and track.

By the numbers: Part of a defense conceding an average of 1.8 goals per game and has played nearly every minute this season.

Favorite athletic memory: Either breaking my 300-meter hurdle record or watching Ronaldo Lopez score against DeForest in the last 10 seconds.

Favorite class: AP Psychology since I find the class very interesting and it isn't nearly as stressful as some other classes.

Favorite place to compete: Definitely Waunakee's soccer field. The turf quality is super nice and it feels like a luxury to play on a field without football lines.

Quotable: “Eliot is an absolute rock in the back for us," Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said. "His communication, vision and ability to control the ball make him one of the best defenders in our conference. Better yet, he's very polite, is an extremely coachable student-athlete and is an awesome all-around person."