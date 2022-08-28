Meet Beaver Dam's JR Guerrero-Gonzalez in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our first high school sports spotlight is Kayla Capener of Baraboo.

JR Guerrero-Gonzalez, Jr., Beaver Dam

Sport: Boys soccer.

By the numbers: Guerrero-Gonzalez scored three goals and two assists as a starter for a Golden Beavers team that finished 4-14-1 last fall, including 0-7-1 in the Badger East Conference.

Favorite athletic memory: It would have to be scoring the equalizer in Stoughton last season; half-volley and the energy was through the roof.

Favorite class: History.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Stoughton.

Coach’s quote: “His play on the field has been improved as he is going to be involved in play throughout the game,” coach Dave Elgersman said of the three-year varsity player and team captain. “He is willing to set aside personal successes so the team can benefit as a whole. He has great energy and a very high soccer IQ, and I am excited to see what he can do this season.”