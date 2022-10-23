 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Meet Columbus' Tony Genco in this week's high school sports spotlight

Columbus senior Alise Hayes talks about the girls volleyball team, being a captain and her grandma.

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. This week’s high school sports spotlight is Tony Genco of Columbus.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Tony Genco, sr., Columbus

Tony Genco of Columbus photo

Columbus senior boys soccer player Tony Genco 

Sport: Boys soccer.

By the numbers: 14 goals and three assists in 14 games this year.

Favorite athletic memory: My favorite athletic memory is definitely from my youth years. I used to score a lot of goals every game so my dad had to make some rules for me. He used to let me score three goals with my right foot and three goals with my left foot. If I accomplished this in a game he would make me play goalie so I would stop scoring.

Favorite class: My favorite class is lifetime games and sports with Mr. Jason Brunell. I love how he lets us decide what games we want to play.

Favorite place to compete on the road: My favorite place to play on the road is definitely Lodi. This is because the game is almost always super intense and the fans are all on the edge of their seats screaming at every chance we have to score.

Quotable: “Tony’s impact as a player is evident in his goal involvements this year,” Columbus coach Lucas Aplin said. “His ability to create chances for himself and his teammates along with his composure in front of goal make him an invaluable part of our team. What I’m most impressed by this year is his willingness to step into a larger leadership role and help his teammates to be more successful.”

How Jim Leonhard has energized the Wisconsin football program

