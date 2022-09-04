 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SPORTS SPOTLIGHT

Meet Lodi's Andrew Smith in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our second high school sports spotlight is Andrew Smith of Lodi.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com with who we should recognize, what school they go to and a short reason why they should be selected.

Andrew Smith, Sr., Lodi

Sport: Boys soccer.

By the numbers: One goal, one assist in 2021. In 2022 he’s scored one goal. Both goals were from over 30 yards out.

Favorite athletic memory: Definitely my long range goal against Portage last year. I took a shot from around 40 yards out with 12 seconds left up by one goal. It ended up dropping in over the keeper's head to really seal the 'W' in a hard fought game.

Favorite class: Math.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Sugar River, especially when they had trees surrounding the stadium.

Quotable: “Andrew is the ultimate team player and captain. He's a motivator, leader, and workaholic. ... Both were lobbed shots over the goalie’s head from around 30 and 40 yards out. Switched from a midfielder to left back to help stabilize and lead our defense his junior and senior year,” Lodi coach Derek Callahan said.

