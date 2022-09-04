Meet Lodi's Andrew Smith in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our second high school sports spotlight is Andrew Smith of Lodi.

Andrew Smith, Sr., Lodi

Sport: Boys soccer.

By the numbers: One goal, one assist in 2021. In 2022 he’s scored one goal. Both goals were from over 30 yards out.

Favorite athletic memory: Definitely my long range goal against Portage last year. I took a shot from around 40 yards out with 12 seconds left up by one goal. It ended up dropping in over the keeper's head to really seal the 'W' in a hard fought game.

Favorite class: Math.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Sugar River, especially when they had trees surrounding the stadium.

Quotable: “Andrew is the ultimate team player and captain. He's a motivator, leader, and workaholic. ... Both were lobbed shots over the goalie’s head from around 30 and 40 yards out. Switched from a midfielder to left back to help stabilize and lead our defense his junior and senior year,” Lodi coach Derek Callahan said.