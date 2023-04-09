Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Haylee Kast of Reedsburg.

Haylee Kast, sr., Reedsburg

Sport: Girls soccer.

By the numbers: Sharing time between the pipes last season, Kast slots into the starting goalkeeper spot this spring. The Ripon volleyball commit will be crucial as Reedsburg works to rebound from last year’s 8-10-1 season. In her first start of the season, Kast more than held her own against Monona Grove, producing 13 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Silver Eagles in which the score could have gotten more out of hand.

Favorite athletic memory: Playing in the WIAA state volleyball tournament in Green Bay my junior year.

Favorite class: Athletic conditioning.

Favorite place to compete on the road: Probably Baraboo because of the rivalry and there’s always a large crowd.

Quotable: “Haylee is aggressive in goal and never backs down from a challenge,” coach Erica Gronley said. “Her energy is contagious.”