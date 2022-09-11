Meet Sauk Prairie's Will Judge in this week's high school sports spotlight

Lee Sports Wisconsin is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition. Our third high school sports spotlight is Will Judge of Sauk Prairie.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at sports@wiscnews.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Will Judge, Jr., Sauk Prairie

Sports: Soccer and lacrosse.

Things to know: Captain, three-year varsity athlete.

Favorite athletic memory: Scoring a goal at Mount Horeb last season.

Favorite class: Eighth grade English class with Mr. Steven Libert.

Favorite place to compete on the road: DeForest DMB Community Bank Stadium.

Quotable: “Will is the kind of player that shapes a program with his work ethic and leadership,” Sauk Prairie boys soccer coach Drew Kornish said. “This effort gives all those around him something to strive to replicate. Training, conference game, non-conference game or sectional finals, Will's drive to never let anyone question his effort is unmatched. We are lucky to have him representing Sauk Prairie.”