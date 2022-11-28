Meet the 2022 WiscNews boys soccer All-Area teams

The 2022 WIAA boys soccer season was a historic one for the greater Madison area.

Wisconsin Dells reached its first-ever state tournament, while other records fell with a number of teams capturing league championships.

Here is our area team of the year.

Player of the Year

Johan Lopez, sr., Forward, Baraboo — Lopez has long been a star for the Thunderbirds but the senior forward reached new heights this fall. After becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer last year, Lopez scored his 100th career goal in the T-Birds’ 2-1 win over Watertown on Sept. 27.

Lopez, who is undecided on his future but is interested in playing at the collegiate level, scored more than 30 goals for the third consecutive season, leading the Badger West Conference and earning first-team Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association All-State honors. The unanimous first-team all-league selection also added seven assists and seven game-winning goals in helping Baraboo to a 16-3-1 record and a fourth consecutive WIAA Division 2 regional final appearance.

Coach of the Year

Ernesto Arias, Wisconsin Dells — Leading the Chiefs for nine seasons, Arias guided Wisconsin Dells to its first WIAA Division 3 state championship berth. It wasn’t a storybook ending for Wisconsin Dells, which fell to eventual champion New Berlin Eisenhower 1-0 in the semifinals to finish 17-2-0. The Chiefs were runners-up in the Capitol Conference for the second straight year behind Belleville/New Glarus, while making their first-ever regional and sectional championships, ending a three-year run of regional final defeats.

First team

Johan Lopez, sr., Forward, Baraboo; Yair Perez Ruiz, sr., Forward, Wisconsin Dells; Eddie Alonso, sr., Forward, Reedsburg; Manroop Benipal, sr., Midfielder, Wisconsin Dells; Benn Mbah, jr., Midfielder, Waupun CWC; Isaac Bilka, sr., Midfielder, Mauston; Ronaldo Lopez, sr., Midfielder, Baraboo; Jacob Rogers, sr., Defender, Wisconsin Dells; Will Judge, sr., Defender, Sauk Prairie; Martin Wolf, sr., Defender, Mauston; Griffin Butson, jr., Goalkeeper, Portage/Poynette.

Second team

Tony Genco, sr., Forward, Columbus; Ethan Uptagraw, sr., Forward, Baraboo; Jackson Whitney, sr., Forward, Mauston; Ryan Sabey, so., Midfielder, Wisconsin Dells; Mark Bautista, sr., Midfielder, Wisconsin Dells; Eliot Romano-Thompson, jr., Midfielder, Baraboo; TJ Haddy, sr., Midfielder, Waupun; Alexis Hernandez, so., Defender, Beaver Dam; Isaac VandeKamp, jr., Defender, Waupun; Tryg Ullsvik, so., Defender, Portage/Poynette; Reece Gray, sr., Goalkeeper, Mauston.

Honorable mention

Luke Wilson, sr., Forward, Portage/Poynette; Connor Pecard, jr., Forward, Lodi; Edwin Rivas, sr., Midfielder, Wisconsin Dells; Riley VanPambrook, sr., Midfielder, Beaver Dam; Isaac Sandoval, sr., Midfielder, Wisconsin Dells; Emre Kocer, sr., Midfielder, Beaver Dam Wayland; Tyler Schluter, sr., Defender, Columbus; Neil Venhuizen, sr., Defender, Waupun CWC; Gio Rivas, so., Goalkeeper/Defender, Wisconsin Dells; Payson Landaal, sr., Goalkeeper, Waupun; Kyle Hoffman, so., Goalkeeper, Lodi.