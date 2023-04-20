If spending a school year in a foreign country wasn’t enough, Ellen Lofsjogard didn’t waste any time getting out of her comfort zone at Portage.

She promptly joined the school's girls cross country team last fall before picking up a basketball for the first time this winter.

“I love to play sports and I’d never done cross country, and then I wanted to try basketball,” Lofsjogard said. “I just wanted to try new sports.”

After getting out of her comfort zone, the Stockholm, Sweden, native is right back at home this spring on the pitch as part of the Portage/Poynette girls soccer team. Getting a soccer ball back at her feet hasn’t just been fun for Lofsjogard, but the United program as a whole.

“Everything she does just has that joy of playing and I think it helps the other girls follow that it’s a game,” first-year coach Dan Rolling said. “Let’s have fun; we want to win and we want to be successful, but let’s have some fun. She brings that attitude and it’s just great having her here."

After last playing soccer in August, Lofsjogard said she got the itch to play again during the winter when she started kicking a basketball during practice one day. Eventually when the snow melted, she got the chance to kick a soccer ball around but when the day came for the United’s season-opening practice, there was plenty of anxiety.

“I was nervous like, ‘Do I still have my skills?’” Lofsjogard said. “The first week went really well and then it just kept going. I feel really happy now and I can express my energy on the field.”

Rolling has been just as excited as Lofsjogard has been a boon for a team loaded with upperclassmen but stark contrasts in skills. Despite having a dozen seniors, including Lofsjogard, Rolling said a number of older players in the program haven’t fully gone through the rigors of playing at the varsity level.

Conversely, Lofsjogard first started playing soccer at 5 years old, starting out as a defender before transitioning to midfield at 13. When Lofsjogard approached Rolling about playing, she discussed playing center midfielder, a position the seasoned coach knows isn’t for the faint of heart.

“You don’t just play center mid; there’s a reason why you're asked to play that,” he said.

Roling has no complaints now as the move has allowed Lofsjogard to affect the entire United team.

“She’s always looking around to see her options. She’ll be looking left, right or straight forward, and she knows who's open before she even has the ball,” said senior Laci Wilcox, who also plays center midfield and has slotted into a starting defender role this season.

“She just knows where everyone is and she’s got great footwork. The first practice she was making laps around our girls with her footwork, it’s amazing.”

As impressive as Lofsjogard’s skills with the ball — she’s produced five goals and three assists this season, including a hat trick in United’s 8-0 win over Merrill on Tuesday — it’s how she acts when she has the ball that has impressed Rolling the most. In a sport when things can change in a matter of seconds, Lofsjogard plays with a striking amount of poise and calmness.

Lofsjogard credits her coach back home who would constantly preach for the girls not to rush when they gain possession of the ball.

“He hates when we’d force the ball so if I feel like we’re going too fast I’m just like, ‘OK, let’s restart.’ I think I learned it over time,” she said.

Said Rolling: “We’ve seen where someone gets the ball and they’re like, ‘I just don’t want it. I wanna get rid of it.' They see that when Ellen has that, her head’s up and it’s like, ‘Alright, what can I do with it?’”

Being able to see the field more clearly was cultivated during her season with the Warriors basketball team. Lofsjogard said dribbling a basketball in a confined playing area made her keep her head up more. That’s continued on the field after she said she “always used to look down at my feet.”

“It’s just her overall mindset and the idea she understands the game; she sees the field so well and she elevates everyone else around her,” Rolling said.

As much of an impact as Lofsjogard has had, she’s been more than willing to try what Rolling and assistant coach Alex Taft are implementing in their first season in charge. When there was potential for her to push the way she played in Sweden, Rolling said Lofsjogard has been open to not only coaching but also voicing her opinion on different things.

“She’s had no problem saying, ‘Hey, we’ve done this, why don’t we try that?’ When we say, ‘Hey, this is what we want you to do,’ we don’t have to explain what her role is, she knows that," Rolling said. "Her soccer IQ has been crazy and it makes it so much easier for us. It’s great how she adapts. It doesn’t take long that when you tell her to do something, she’s there.”

It hasn’t just been the style of play, either.

Lofsjogard, who said her team in Sweden plays more of a “tiki taka” style akin to storied European clubs such as FC Barcelona, plays exclusively on artificial turf fields as opposed to natural grass. And the fan of international stars such as Kylian Mbappe and Joshua Kimmich has once again had to ingratiate with a new team for the third time this year.

United welcomed Lofsjogard with open arms, voting her one of the team captains and putting a lot of trust in a player they’ve only just begun to play with.

“She’s always super sweet to everyone on the team and if someone messes up she’s like, ‘It’s OK, you’ll get them next time,’” Wilcox said. “She really helps out the players to know what’s on the field, and I think she’s a great addition to our team.”

Said Lofsjogard: “I thought it was going to be hard when I was here because (English) isn’t my first language, but they were so nice because I’m so open to everything. I think that’s what’s helped me.”

Rolling is hopeful Lofsjogard’s experience also will help a United program that has fluctuated success over recent years. With numbers dwindling already and a large senior class set to graduate this spring, Rolling believes incoming players watching and younger players getting to learn from watching Lofsjogard can provide a much-needed boost to the team.

“You have to have that excitement on the field, the excitement with the players and then you have to have the youth see that,” he said. “To have some of the youth players now attend games and see players like Ellen out there, that only helps us going forward.”

