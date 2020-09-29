PREP BOYS SOCCER: Another big night from Lopez lifts Baraboo to 9-1 win over Portage

PORTAGE — For Portage’s prep boys soccer team, finding the net has been a bit of an issue so far this season.
The same hasn’t been the case for Baraboo — especially of late.
The Thunderbirds set a new high-water mark on Tuesday night, striking early and often for a 9-1 victory over Portage to extend their winning streak to three — and their goal count in that winning streak to 23.
The three wins — they beat Lake Mills 6-1 on Monday night and Reedsburg 8-0 on Thursday came following a 1-0 loss to Sauk Prairie last Tuesday.
“We have a nice mix of some young guys and some veterans, so we’ve been learning a lot as the games go by,” Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said. “We’re combining well the past few games. I think we learned a lot from our loss to Sauk — to play together as a team and to move the ball more.
“And I feel like we’ve been doing that quite a bit — at least in the last three games.”
It’s certainly showed on the scoresheet.
After striking for four goals in the T-Birds’ 6-1 win over Lake Mills on Monday night, Johan Lopez added five more in Tuesday night’s win.
The first of those five came in the 15th minute when he redirected the ball in off a corner kick assist from Michael Barahona, giving Baraboo a 2-0 lead.
Hunter Bielicki struck first for Baraboo, firing a goal to the left side on a penalty kick in the 10th minute.
And the rout was pretty much on from there.
Ethan Uptagraw made it 3-0 when he fired a cross from near the left corner that caromed in off a defender in the 24th minute, and Jordi Hidalgo-Rodriguez added to the advantage when he scored one on one against Portage keeper Garrett Lynch in the 29th minute.
Lopez’s second goal of the night was a highlight reel shot, as he took a couple dribbles from just outside the left side of the box and fired a strike to make it 5-0 in the 43rd minute.
Portage, meantime, hardly managed much of an attack whatsoever before halftime en route to the big deficit.
“It was tough, and that’s been a struggle for us all year,” said Portage coach Mike Collins, whose Warriors are now 0-3-1 on the year and have scored only two goals in 360 minutes. “We don’t have a natural scorer, and because of that we just don’t have a lot of confidence — we don’t have the guys who want to take the big shot when the opportunity presents itself.”
The Warriors lone goal was scored in the 60th minute when Hunter Collins had his penalty kick blocked by T-Birds’ keeper Zach Huffaker but was able to pounce for the rebound shot to make it 6-1.
Despite allowing so many goals, it was a pretty solid showing for Portage’s defense against Baraboo’s relentless attack.
“They have some very talented players. That’s all that you can say. One on one match-up it’s pretty tough,” Collins said. “I give the defense a lot of credit, we kept up with an awful lot of plays. But unfortunately we let the ball in the net nine times.
“I give the guys a lot of credit. In the second half we stepped it up and we got a lot more physical. I think we were able to string together some more passes.”
Portage was playing without the services of seven players, for one reason or another, so the Warriors are hopeful that better days are ahead.
“We’re hoping to get back together as a squad and get things moving in the right direction again.”
Baraboo’s lone goal scored in the second half by someone other than Lopez was tallied by defender/midfielder Matthew Garcia-Martin.
“We knew coming into the season that we had some strong firepower up top. The biggest challenge was replacing our defense, because our defenders and goalkeeper were seniors last year,” Lang said. “I think we’re doing a good job of that. We’re learning every practice and every game, trying to play together more as a team and have it be connected and cohesive.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
