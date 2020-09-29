PREP BOYS SOCCER: Another big night from Lopez lifts Baraboo to 9-1 win over Portage

Despite allowing so many goals, it was a pretty solid showing for Portage’s defense against Baraboo’s relentless attack.

“They have some very talented players. That’s all that you can say. One on one match-up it’s pretty tough,” Collins said. “I give the defense a lot of credit, we kept up with an awful lot of plays. But unfortunately we let the ball in the net nine times.

“I give the guys a lot of credit. In the second half we stepped it up and we got a lot more physical. I think we were able to string together some more passes.”

Portage was playing without the services of seven players, for one reason or another, so the Warriors are hopeful that better days are ahead.

“We’re hoping to get back together as a squad and get things moving in the right direction again.”

Baraboo’s lone goal scored in the second half by someone other than Lopez was tallied by defender/midfielder Matthew Garcia-Martin.