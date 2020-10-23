PREP BOYS SOCCER: Attack-minded Baraboo looks to carry regular-season momentum into regional finals

The Baraboo prep boys soccer team is turning the page to the postseason. It was already a special regular season for a young team that is 12-2-1 heading into Saturday's WIAA Division 1 regional final against Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.
"I'm proud of the perseverance and team chemistry this group has achieved and displayed so far this year," Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said Thursday, noting that the Thunderbirds graduated nine seniors last spring. "A lot of people viewed this season as a rebuilding year. They continue to go against that narrative and have instilled a new energy into the program."
That energy has been limited to practice since Baraboo notched a 6-1 win over Poynette/Portage on Oct. 15. The third-seeded T-Birds were the beneficiaries of a forfeit in the opening round of the Division 1 playoffs, as sixth-seeded Wausau East was dealing with COVID-19 complications.
"It was much appreciated having five practices this week to focus on a few concepts we didn't have time to work on during the regular season," Lang said of how the T-Birds spent their rare downtime. "We've been fine-tuning our defensive shape, passing the ball with a purpose and timing our runs up top."
After eight days off, Baraboo's postseason will start with Saturday's game at No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (7-2-0). The Red Raiders are coming off an 8-0 win over No. 7 Tomah in Tuesday's regional semifinal. Saturday's winner will advance to take on No. 1 Wausau West or No. 4 Marshfield in Thursday's sectional semifinal.
"Since Wisconsin Rapids posts the majority of their games on YouTube, we've been able to analyze several aspects of their playing style," Lang said of how the T-Birds are playing for a team they don't typically play. "One of the biggest takeaways is that they don't do well under pressure, so closing down space will be key for us tomorrow.
"We know that Wisconsin Rapids will have confidence from their recent high-scoring victories, so we have to put the pressure on early and often. Our defense must stay organized and, offensively, we have to test their backline and goalkeeper right away. We'll look to connect passes and build our confidence in maintaining possession."
The 2020 postseason is a bit of a rarity for the T-Birds, who are competing in Division 1 or the first time since 2012 due to the limited number of teams playing through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The regional finals are familiar to the T-Birds, however, as they have reached that round of the Division 2 playoffs in three of the past four years. That's typically where their run ends, including last season's 1-0 loss at Sauk Prairie. The T-Birds, who have never reached state, haven't won a regional title this century.
They have as good a shot as ever this season. After graduating 10 players from last years 13-5-2 team, the T-Birds reloaded immediately. Lang's "attack-minded team" scored 3.93 goals per game while giving up 1.4 goals per game in the regular season.
"There is no denying that we have a young team," Lang said of his team's style of play outweighing their experience. "However, our underclassmen play with such poise, aggressiveness, and can simply compete with and against upperclassmen. Most of the time, the opposing team can't believe that more than half of our starting players consist of freshmen and sophomores. It's just been a joy seeing their maturity grow with each passing game."
The offense strikes as quickly as last year despite the graduation of All-Badger North Conference midfielder Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik. The rest of the playmakers returned and have adapted to their new roles.
According to Wissports.net, Baraboo's Johan Lopez is third in the state in goals and total points. The sophomore forward has 26 goals and 57 points on the year, trailing only New Richmond senior Michael Benedict (27 goals, 65 points) and Whitefish Bay junior Mitchell Dryden (27 goals, 63 points). Lopez, who has 26 goals in 13 games this year, scored 12 goals in 20 games last season to earn honorable mention all-conference accolades.
Hunter Bielicki, who scored a team-high 17 goals while adding nine assists in 2019, is tied for 28th in the state with 28 points this year. The senior has 11 goals and six assists in 13 games.
Baraboo freshman Michael Barahona's nine assists are tied for 10th in the state, while classmate Ethan Uptagraw is 17th with eight assists. Uptagraw and Barahona have also scored six and four goals, respectively.
Ronaldo Lopez has shifted into more of a defensive role this year after collecting 14 goals and three assists as a freshman. He has three goals and three assists in 12 games this fall while frequently starting Baraboo's offensive pressure.
On the back end, Baraboo's Zach Huffaker is 11th in the state with 79 saves. The junior has notched one shutout on the season while recording a .814 save percentage and giving up 18 goals against in 12 games. He has also taken on some of the vocal leadership that left when all-conference goalie Will Gunnell graduated last year.
"I'm proud of the leadership of our upperclassmen and captains this season with including our young players into the mix right away and demonstrating how to be a hard-working, respectful student-athlete," Lang said, noting Bielicki, Huffaker, Oliver Scanlan and Luke Stelling are all co-captains. "These four are true leaders, through and through. It goes without saying, but I will remember this season for many years to come."
The T-Birds will get a chance to extend the memorable season when they visit Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
