PREP BOYS SOCCER: Attack-minded Baraboo looks to carry regular-season momentum into regional finals

"Since Wisconsin Rapids posts the majority of their games on YouTube, we've been able to analyze several aspects of their playing style," Lang said of how the T-Birds are playing for a team they don't typically play. "One of the biggest takeaways is that they don't do well under pressure, so closing down space will be key for us tomorrow.

"We know that Wisconsin Rapids will have confidence from their recent high-scoring victories, so we have to put the pressure on early and often. Our defense must stay organized and, offensively, we have to test their backline and goalkeeper right away. We'll look to connect passes and build our confidence in maintaining possession."

The 2020 postseason is a bit of a rarity for the T-Birds, who are competing in Division 1 or the first time since 2012 due to the limited number of teams playing through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regional finals are familiar to the T-Birds, however, as they have reached that round of the Division 2 playoffs in three of the past four years. That's typically where their run ends, including last season's 1-0 loss at Sauk Prairie. The T-Birds, who have never reached state, haven't won a regional title this century.

