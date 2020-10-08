PREP BOYS SOCCER: Baraboo beats Sauk Prairie for first time since 2013

“We talk about how the next five minutes after scoring, that’s when you can get scored on or get complacent,” Lang said. “So we’re making sure we’re continuing that momentum and putting pressure on. The first five minutes of the half, last five minutes of the half and the five minutes after you score are the most crucial times.”

But it’s not easy to take down a Sauk Prairie (5-2-1) team that uses consistency and a stiff defense to continually compete atop the Badger North. The reigning Badger North champions showed their mettle again Thursday, fending off a number of Baraboo opportunities before striking in the 32nd minute.

Isaac Homar started and finished it. The junior midfielder found Quinn Baier in the middle of the field. Baier fed it to Eliot Carlson, who passed it back to Homar to finish it off and tie the game at 1 at the 31:32 mark.

It didn’t take long for Baraboo’s playmakers to respond. Uptagraw, a freshman, curled a corner kick into the middle of the box, and senior co-captain Hunter Bielicki ran onto it for a header that gave Baraboo a 2-1 lead at 39:54.