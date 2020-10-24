PREP BOYS SOCCER: Baraboo beats Wisconsin Rapids for program's first regional title

The Baraboo prep boys soccer team reached a milestone on Saturday.

The third-seeded Thunderbirds got two goals from Johan Lopez and won the first regional title in program history with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in a WIAA Division 1 regional final in Wisconsin Rapids.

"Absolutely incredible feeling," said Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang, who is in his third season leading the boys. "It was a tale of two halves for sure."

The T-Birds (13-2-1) took some time to get their powerful attack going, trailing 1-0 at halftime after Wisconsin Rapids' Adam Kaup assisted Dane Siler in the 29th minute.

"They had the wind, so they just kept feeding balls down the middle," Lang said of the Wisconsin Rapids attack. "It was a challenge playing against that kind of direct play. Their goal was a really nice cross and header, so there wasn’t really anything we could do about it — and (Baraboo goalie) Zach (Huffaker) almost got to it."

The Red Raiders (7-3-0), who notched an 8-0 regional-semifinal win over No. 7 Tomah on Tuesday, couldn't hold off the T-Birds for 90 minutes.