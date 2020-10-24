PREP BOYS SOCCER: Baraboo beats Wisconsin Rapids for program's first regional title

The Baraboo prep boys soccer team reached a milestone on Saturday.
The third-seeded Thunderbirds got two goals from Johan Lopez and won the first regional title in program history with a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over No. 2 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in a WIAA Division 1 regional final in Wisconsin Rapids.
"Absolutely incredible feeling," said Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang, who is in his third season leading the boys. "It was a tale of two halves for sure."
The T-Birds (13-2-1) took some time to get their powerful attack going, trailing 1-0 at halftime after Wisconsin Rapids' Adam Kaup assisted Dane Siler in the 29th minute.
"They had the wind, so they just kept feeding balls down the middle," Lang said of the Wisconsin Rapids attack. "It was a challenge playing against that kind of direct play. Their goal was a really nice cross and header, so there wasn’t really anything we could do about it — and (Baraboo goalie) Zach (Huffaker) almost got to it."
The Red Raiders (7-3-0), who notched an 8-0 regional-semifinal win over No. 7 Tomah on Tuesday, couldn't hold off the T-Birds for 90 minutes.
"We weren't moving the ball quick enough in the first half, and were just giving them too much time to be honest," Lang said, noting the T-Birds changed things up after halftime. "We instilled a three-touch rule, making sure we were getting the ball off our feet. It made a huge, night-and-day difference. We were able to really dominate them as far as possession."
Lopez, who entered the day third in the state with 26 goals this season according to WisSports.net, found the mark in the 54th minute. The sophomore forward took an assist from freshman Ethan Uptagraw and scored to tie the game at 1.
"Johan had a beautiful goal," Lang said. "Ethan found Johan open and Johan took a long touch to get around a defender. He was on the left side, took it across and slotted it far post. It was a really cool, calm and composed finish.
"After we got the game-tying goal, the wind was at our back and they were down."
Lopez took advantage, scoring the game-winner in the 60th minute off an assist from senior Hunter Bielicki, who later had a goal taken away by an offsides penalty.
While Lang refers to his team as "attack-minded," the T-Birds and junior goalkeeper Zach Huffaker clinched their first regional title by defending a 2-1 lead for 30 scoreless minutes down the stretch.
"It was pretty intense — for the last 15 minutes of the game, especially," Lang said.
Saturday was Baraboo's first game since a 6-1 regular-season win over Portage on Oct. 15. The T-Birds, who were in the regional finals for the fourth time in the last five years, had advanced through the regional semifinals after Wausau East had to forfeit due to issues with COVID-19.
It took only one on-field win for the T-Birds to secure the regional title. However, their route was made more difficult by the fact that they were placed in Division 1 for the first time since 2012 due to COVID-19 limiting the number of teams participating this fall. Last season’s playoff run had ended with a 1-0 loss at Sauk Prairie in a WIAA Division 2 regional final.
This year will last at least five more days, as Baraboo will visit top-seeded Wausau West (10-0) in Thursday's sectional semifinal. The Warriors notched a 4-0 win over No. 4 Marshfield on Saturday.
"They're undefeated and have had a great season so far," Lang said of the Warriors, who beat Wisconsin Rapids twice during the regular season. "They move the ball well and play simple. That’s kind of how they carved through rapids with their 5-1 win not too long ago. That’s definitely what we're going to focus on — moving the ball."
