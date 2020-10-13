PREP BOYS SOCCER: Baraboo hangs on for road win over Reedsburg

Baraboo struck quickly after the break, with freshman forward Ethan Uptagraw scoring at the 50:50 mark to give the T-Birds a 2-0 lead.

"The start of the second half had Baraboo double their lead with a messy sequence in the Reedsburg 18," Fitzpatrick said. "Lots of heads on balls, lots of blocked shots, lots of blocked clearances, but Baraboo eventually put one in the back of the net."

The Beavers (1-7-1) eventually had to start sending more players forward. It led to their seventh goal of the season, as Eddie Alonso scored at 75:33 to pull the Beavers within one.

Reedsburg kept the pressure for much of the final 15 minutes, but Baraboo junior goalkeeper Zach Huffaker held up to preserve the win. Reedsburg suffered a 2-1 loss for the second straight day, also dropping a 2-1 game in Tomah on Monday.

The Beavers improved to 1-3-1 at home this season, with their lone win of the year being a 2-1 victory over Portage on Oct. 7.

The T-Birds had an 11-5 advantage in shots on goal Tuesday, but they'll look to improve the way they attack heading into Thursday's home game against Portage. The T-Birds earned a 9-1 win at Portage on Sept. 29.

"Instead of switching the point of attack and making runs off the ball, we kept trying to force the ball over the top," Lang said of Baraboo's troubles finishing Tuesday. "We needed to be more dynamic and organized in all areas of the field. Moving forward, we have to develop the flexibility to make in-game adjustments. We'll work on these concepts tomorrow at practice."