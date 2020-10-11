PREP BOYS SOCCER: Baraboo rides fast start to easy 6-1 win over Tomah

The Baraboo prep boys soccer team played a dynamic 20 minutes Saturday before pulling back a bit.
The fast start was plenty, as Baraboo scored four goals in the opening 17 minutes en route to a 6-1 home win over Tomah.
"We talked about coming out strong and not underestimating any opponent we go up against," Baraboo head coach Tyler Lang said after the win. "I thought we were combining really well early.
"I thought we had some really great opportunities, got some good playing time for most of our guys and got to rest some guys."
Baraboo (9-1-1) came out attacking against a Tomah (0-3-3) team that struggled to keep up. Baraboo's Johan Lopez got behind the Timberwolves' defense and was taken down from behind inside the penalty box for an early penalty kick.
Senior co-captain Hunter Bielicki stepped up and buried the spot-kick to give the T-Birds a 1-0 lead 3 minutes, 29 seconds into the game.
"We talked about trying to get a goal in the first five minutes to put pressure on them, and we did," Lang said. "We did exactly what we were looking to."
Lopez also set up the second goal of the day as the sophomore fed a through ball to Ethan Uptagraw. The freshman forward's first touch came behind the defense, but an odd bounce allowed the T-Wolves to catch up. It was no problem for Uptagraw, who turned and fired it in from 15 yards out to give the T-Birds a 2-0 lead at the 6:42 mark.
It was Lopez's turn to finish one off next as Bielicki sent a ball behind the Tomah defense, knowing Lopez had the speed to get to it. He did so, just touching it past the Tomah goalkeeper before passing it into the back of the net for a 3-0 lead at 13:20.
The last goal of the opening flurry came from a familiar combination. Uptagraw served a corner kick toward Bielicki, who headed it in at 16:41 as the duo connected for the second straight game.
Support Local Journalism
The rest of the half was scoreless, as Baraboo took its foot off the gas a tad and couldn't convert its chances.
"After we were up 4-0, we kind of got complacent and were just passing the ball around without intensity," Lang said. "So we talked about how you can still play with energy and intensity, even when you have a larger lead."
The T-Birds ultimately found the mark again in the second half, again wasting little time.
Johan Lopez's second goal of the afternoon gave Baraboo a 5-0 lead at 53:00, but the T-Birds couldn't preserve a shutout. Tomah got on the board at 63:39 to end Baraboo's attempt at its third clean sheet of the season.
"There are still definitely things we'll keep working on — like having the correct spacing between the defensive and midfield line," Lang said. "A defensive lapse is what led to their goal. Heading into the postseason, we can't have any of those lapses because a lot of times playoff games come down to a goal differential."
Baraboo quickly cut out any chance of a comeback attempt as it was the beneficiary of a Tomah own goal in the 72nd minute to cap off the scoring.
Goalkeeper Zach Huffaker made four saves for Baraboo, while the T-Birds peppered Tomah with 20 shots.
"We just want to focus on our concepts," Lang said of what he's looking for when his team is clearly the better side. "Not being direct, because that's not going to work against more experienced defenses. So it's working the ball around, looking for those combinations, making runs off the ball and finding space ... There was definitely a time where we were more direct, but we started to play better again in the second half with our style."
Baraboo, which knocked off ninth-ranked Sauk Prairie, 2-1, last Thursday, will carry a three-game winning streak and seven-game unbeaten run into Monday's road trip to Lake Mills (4-3-0).
The T-Birds, who haven't lost since a 1-0 defeat to Sauk Prairie on Sept. 22, will finish out the regular season with back-to-back rivalry matches after taking on the L-Cats.
Baraboo will travel to Reedsburg on Tuesday before hosting Portage in its regular-season finale on Thursday.
"Just the fine aspects of making sure we're still opening up whenever it makes sense to do so," Lang said. "Dropping in when we lose a ball, staying vigilant and not getting complacent. The more we play with intensity, the more that we'll be ready for the playoffs when those roll around here very soon."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!