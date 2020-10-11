PREP BOYS SOCCER: Baraboo rides fast start to easy 6-1 win over Tomah

It was Lopez's turn to finish one off next as Bielicki sent a ball behind the Tomah defense, knowing Lopez had the speed to get to it. He did so, just touching it past the Tomah goalkeeper before passing it into the back of the net for a 3-0 lead at 13:20.

The last goal of the opening flurry came from a familiar combination. Uptagraw served a corner kick toward Bielicki, who headed it in at 16:41 as the duo connected for the second straight game.

The rest of the half was scoreless, as Baraboo took its foot off the gas a tad and couldn't convert its chances.

"After we were up 4-0, we kind of got complacent and were just passing the ball around without intensity," Lang said. "So we talked about how you can still play with energy and intensity, even when you have a larger lead."

The T-Birds ultimately found the mark again in the second half, again wasting little time.

Johan Lopez's second goal of the afternoon gave Baraboo a 5-0 lead at 53:00, but the T-Birds couldn't preserve a shutout. Tomah got on the board at 63:39 to end Baraboo's attempt at its third clean sheet of the season.