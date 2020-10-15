PREP BOYS SOCCER: Baraboo scores 6 unanswered goals to beat Portage in regular-season finale

The Baraboo prep boys soccer team closed out the regular season with a familiar formula.

Johan Lopez notched a hat trick, Hunter Bielicki added two goals of his own and the Thunderbirds claimed a 6-1 home win over Portage on Thursday.

However, the game didn't start as planned for Baraboo (11-2-1), which found itself in a rare deficit after Portage (0-7-1) scored in the seventh minute. Hunter Collins made it happen as the senior scored 6 minutes, 32 seconds into the game to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.

The T-Birds didn't take long to answer however, and they turned to a familiar source in Lopez. The sophomore took a pass from Michael Barahona and scored to tie the game less than 10 minutes later at 15:42.

Ethan Uptagraw gave Baraboo the lead for good in the 28th minute. The freshman forward got behind the Portage defense, barely beat a charging Garrett Lynch to the ball, touched it around the goalkeeper and scored to give Baraboo a 2-1 lead.

The rout was on from there. Bielicki scored at 28:55, while Barahona and Lopez connected again at 39:32 to give the T-Birds a 4-0 halftime lead.