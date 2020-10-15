PREP BOYS SOCCER: Baraboo scores 6 unanswered goals to beat Portage in regular-season finale

The Baraboo prep boys soccer team closed out the regular season with a familiar formula.
Johan Lopez notched a hat trick, Hunter Bielicki added two goals of his own and the Thunderbirds claimed a 6-1 home win over Portage on Thursday.
However, the game didn't start as planned for Baraboo (11-2-1), which found itself in a rare deficit after Portage (0-7-1) scored in the seventh minute. Hunter Collins made it happen as the senior scored 6 minutes, 32 seconds into the game to give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
The T-Birds didn't take long to answer however, and they turned to a familiar source in Lopez. The sophomore took a pass from Michael Barahona and scored to tie the game less than 10 minutes later at 15:42.
Ethan Uptagraw gave Baraboo the lead for good in the 28th minute. The freshman forward got behind the Portage defense, barely beat a charging Garrett Lynch to the ball, touched it around the goalkeeper and scored to give Baraboo a 2-1 lead.
The rout was on from there. Bielicki scored at 28:55, while Barahona and Lopez connected again at 39:32 to give the T-Birds a 4-0 halftime lead.
The T-Birds kept the gas pedal down to start the second half. Bielicki scored at 47:59, while Barahona and Lopez connected for the third time of the night to give Baraboo a 6-1 lead at the 56:51 mark.
The T-Birds scored five goals in a 29:11 stretch of game time, while they played 83:28 of shutdown defense after Portage's early goal. Goalkeeper Zach Huffaker, who came up with a diving save with the game still in question in the 40th minute, made six saves in the win. Garrett Lynch had two saves for Portage, while the Warriors finished with 14 shots.
Baraboo advances on forfeit
Baraboo is already onto the WIAA Division 1 regional finals before the playoffs even start. The third-seeded T-Birds heard Thursday that No. 6 Wausau East has forfeited next Tuesday's regional semifinal in Baraboo.
Therefore, Baraboo advances to take on second-seeded Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln or No. 7 seed Tomah in a regional final on Oct. 24. The Red Raiders will host Tomah in the opening round on Tuesday.
Portage earned the No. 5 seed in its Division 2 grouping and will visit No. 4 Platteville/Lancaster on Tuesday. The winner will advance to play No. 1 Sauk Prairie or No. 8 Mauston in the regional final.
It will take four wins — three for Baraboo — to reach state, which is scheduled to be held Nov. 5-7.
