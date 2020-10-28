PREP BOYS SOCCER: Baraboo's talented mix looks to mesh in program's first sectional game

"It was a really welcoming program — and school in general," Bielicki said, noting that the T-Birds built camaraderie on the way to going 13-5-1 last year. "We learned pretty fast how we all like to play with each other. Now, we're used to it and we just had to get the other boys ready for how they need to be playing, how we need to be playing with them and how we need to work together."

They've found a way to mesh everyone's skills, strengths and weaknesses well. Baraboo has averaged 3.8 goals per game this season, scoring at least three goals in half of their games.

"I think it's interesting, because we all like our different playing styles and we've all learned how to play together and keep our different styles," Bielicki said. "Johan has speed over me and Ronaldo has great ability with his feet, and then I depend on my ability to see the field. We all have our little things to help us play an we've all learned together to make it work."

It's worked nearly every time out since the T-Birds opened the pandemic-delayed season with a 2-1 home win over Madison Edgewood on Sept. 15. Their only blemishes since then were a 1-9 loss at Sauk Prairie on Sept. 22, a 2-2 tie against the Crusaders on Oct. 1 and a 4-2 loss at Lake Mills on Oct. 12.

When the T-Birds are on their game, the ball is moving around the field quickly.