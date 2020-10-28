PREP BOYS SOCCER: Baraboo's talented mix looks to mesh in program's first sectional game

The Baraboo boys soccer team never thinks it's out of a game.
The Thunderbirds have been right, as their latest come-from-behind win — Saturday's 2-1 road victory over Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln in a WIAA Division 1 regional final — sent them to sectionals for the first time in program history.
"We never put our heads down after their goal," sophomore Johan Lopez, who scored both Baraboo goals, said Wednesday afternoon. "We kept going after it, we knew what we could do and we did it. We just knew what we had to do before the game even started, and we stuck to it."
It was the fourth straight win for a Baraboo team that has shown its capable of winning just about any way this season — winning five games by at least five goals and six games by a one-goal margin.
"It's like the third or fourth game where we came back in the second half," said Ronaldo Lopez, Johan's twin brother. "It's just good to have that halftime talk and really communicate what's going wrong — communicating and then fixing it, that's what works the best for us."
Despite fielding a young team that includes six freshmen and four sophomores, the T-Birds (13-2-1) have felt that level of communication for a while. Senior Hunter Bielicki said Baraboo welcomed him in quickly after he moved from Ohio prior to his junior year.
"It was a really welcoming program — and school in general," Bielicki said, noting that the T-Birds built camaraderie on the way to going 13-5-1 last year. "We learned pretty fast how we all like to play with each other. Now, we're used to it and we just had to get the other boys ready for how they need to be playing, how we need to be playing with them and how we need to work together."
They've found a way to mesh everyone's skills, strengths and weaknesses well. Baraboo has averaged 3.8 goals per game this season, scoring at least three goals in half of their games.
"I think it's interesting, because we all like our different playing styles and we've all learned how to play together and keep our different styles," Bielicki said. "Johan has speed over me and Ronaldo has great ability with his feet, and then I depend on my ability to see the field. We all have our little things to help us play an we've all learned together to make it work."
It's worked nearly every time out since the T-Birds opened the pandemic-delayed season with a 2-1 home win over Madison Edgewood on Sept. 15. Their only blemishes since then were a 1-9 loss at Sauk Prairie on Sept. 22, a 2-2 tie against the Crusaders on Oct. 1 and a 4-2 loss at Lake Mills on Oct. 12.
Support Local Journalism
When the T-Birds are on their game, the ball is moving around the field quickly.
"We like to play really fast paced, although sometimes we like to take someone one-on-one just to see where it takes us," Ronaldo said. "Maybe I play Johan, for example, a through ball and he gets stuck on that side, he'll take the player on one-on-one and get a ball in. Or if you play Hunter in the middle, he'll try to get the ball out fast. The biggest thing is he knows where he's going before he gets the ball, check his shoulder and get rid of it really fast."
While the third-seeded T-Birds are comfortable with their goal-scoring abilities, they'd like to avoid falling behind Thursday at top-seeded Wausau West (10-0). That's why they were watching film of the Warriors, who beat Wisconsin Rapids twice this season, before taking the practice field Wednesday.
The players saw that Wausau West likes to play through its main goal-scorer, while the T-Birds should have chances to attack on the counter. Ronaldo likes that part of the game, and how his role in the back end allows him to see the field.
"I'm always aware of the positioning," said Ronaldo, who has been in more of a defensive position this season. "Having a player like Johan to play it to, you always have to check your shoulder. If you get the ball, you can check your shoulder, see where he's at, take a touch and immediately play him. And not even just him, but the players out wide. If I see a pocket between the outside back or the center back, I try to play a ball straight through."
Johan Lopez has frequently made the most of his chances. The forward's second-half goals against Wisconsin Rapids were his 27th and 28th goals this season — one off the state lead of Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers senior Tyler Bonin, according to WisSports.net.
"I like to see what I can do with the ball, and whether I can take the ball one-on-one, but usually I just try to lay it off to one of these two," Johan said, referring to Ronaldo and Bielicki. "So they can get the ball in and I'll make a run off that ball that they just played. That's kind of how I scored my first goal (Saturday). Someone got the ball in the middle, I think it was Michael (Barahona), he played it out wide and I just made a diagonal run, took the defender on and scored."
Those conversations breaking the game down are commonplace in the Lopez household.
"Of course, we talk about it all the time," they both said with a laugh Wednesday.
"My dad literally has to tell us to stop talking about it, because it's all we talk about," Ronaldo added.
They'll have at least one more game to break down. The T-Birds, who received a first-round bye when Wausau East had to forfeit due to COVID-19, need two more wins to reach the state tournament for the first time in program history. The winner of Thursday's game at Wausau West will advance to play No. 1 Hudson (9-0-1) or No. 3 New Richmond (14-2-1) in Saturday's sectional final.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!