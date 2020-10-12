PREP BOYS SOCCER: Baraboo's winning streak ends in Lake Mills

Monday wasn't the Baraboo boys soccer team's night.

The Thunderbirds gave up three first-half goals in a 4-2 loss at Lake Mills, their first loss since a 1-0 defeat at Sauk Prairie on Sept. 22.

"We came out flat and made mistakes," Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said. "They capitalized on the opportunities we gave them and just wanted it more in the first half. It was a different story in the second half, though. We came out strong and created several chances early and often.

"Overall, it was a good learning experience heading into the postseason next week."

The T-Birds (9-2-1) had been 6-0-1 since the loss to Sauk Prairie, scoring 5.1 goals per game during that stretch. The attack took some time to get going Monday, as Lake Mills (5-3-1) held them without a goal for the first 70-plus minutes.

The T-Birds put together a late flurry. Johan Lopez assisted Michael Barahona for a goal at the 73:05 mark before the T-Birds pulled within one on a 77th-minute corner kick. But the pressure eventually opened up a counter attack, as the Lake Mills goalie made a save and ignited a rush that led to an 84th-minute insurance goal.

"We had them on their heels at 3-2, but then conceded the fourth with only a few minute left," Lang said.