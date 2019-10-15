BARABOO — The Beaver Dam prep boys soccer team took Baraboo to the brink Tuesday night.
But the Golden Beavers couldn’t take advantage of their one-man advantage, as Baraboo overcame a first-half red card to hand Beaver Dam a 2-1 Badger North Conference loss.
“We played a hard-fought match tonight with Baraboo, who is having a very good season this year,” Beaver Dam coach David Elgersma said. “This was a very good soccer match despite some of the distractions throughout the match. We played extremely hard all night and the effort put forth by the team was exceptional. I am proud of how we played, as the guys are really peaking at the right time. It is hard for me to single out any one player tonight, as everyone on the field played with a lot of heart and pride.”
“It shows the resolve that we have, and how hard we can fight,” Baraboo coach Tyler Lang said. “Even in the face of pure adversity, we got the job done. Being down a goal, being down a player for 60 minutes... the guys showed how resilient we are.”
The teams went toe-to-toe while they were both at full strength early on. Beaver Dam’s Nathan Jansen created early pressure with his speed, while Bradon Franke had a seventh-minute shot saved by Baraboo goalkeeper Will Gunnell.
The Thunderbirds (12-3-1, 4-1-1 Badger North) struggled to hold their typical possession, but they still created a number of chances, including when Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik started a break that led to Johan Lopez hitting the crossbar in the 19th minute.
The game shifted when Jansen earned a penalty at the 29:47 mark. Baraboo senior Aaron Swenson drew a yellow card on the play, leaving the T-Birds with 10 men for the final 60:13 of the game.
Beaver Dam (9-8, 1-5) immediately took advantage. It came on another free kick, which Jansen curled into the right netting to give the Golden Beavers a 1-0 lead at the 31:28 mark.
Garret Pasewald kept that lead intact in the 40th minute. The senior defender was the last line of defense after goalkeeper Dalton Jones came off his line. Pasewald deflected the Baraboo shot wide to briefly maintain the lead.
Baraboo struck at 41:15, as Hunter Bielicki assisted Ronaldo Lopez for a goal that tied the game going into halftime.
The T-Birds came inches away from taking their first lead of the night in the 48th minute. Freshman forward Johan Lopez hit the left and right goal post, but the ball bounced back into the field of play to keep the game knotted at 1.
The defenses won until the 72:23 mark, as an own goal gave Baraboo a 2-1 lead.
“I thought we controlled the ball the whole game despite being down a player,” Lang said. “I thought we had the best chances, we could have had two or three more. It shows you how special this team is.”
The T-Birds held on down the stretch, including a Gunnell save in the 76th minute. The final play of the night was an unsuccessful Beaver Dam corner kick that kept Baraboo alive for a top-three finish in the Badger North.
The Golden Beavers will look to close its regular season on a high note when they host Reedsburg on Thursday.
“It will be senior night and we will get to honor 17 seniors,” Elgersma said. “These guys are all playing a good game of soccer right now and it is great to be a part of this team.”
