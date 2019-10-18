Evan Carlson netted a hat trick to give the Sauk Prairie prep boys soccer team its first Badger North Conference title since 2016.
Carlson scored three goals in Friday's 3-0 home win over Mount Horeb in a matchup of teams that were previously unbeaten in conference play.
You have free articles remaining.
Carlson scored in the 27th minute on an assist from Quinn Baier, then gave the Eagles a 2-0 halftime lead with an unassisted goal in the 41st.
The senior scored on an Abrahan Castro assist as time expired to give the Eagles (16-2-1, 6-0-1) the win over the Vikings (9-6-1, 6-1-0). Sauk Prairie's lone conference blemish was a 2-2 tie at Baraboo on Sept. 10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)