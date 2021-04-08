PREP BOYS SOCCER: Columbus/Poynette beats Cambridge/Deerfield for first time since 2013

"We identified early on that we wanted to keep the ball up in their half," Aplin said of the Cardinals' style of play. "We kind of let them try to play out of the back. As they were playing out, we would pick the ball up and then go at them from there rather than pressuring super hard."

Columbus/Poynette goalie Quinn Meinholz didn't see much action, but he came off his line to clear the ball in the 33rd minute. Cambridge/Deerfield (0-2) also sent a deep free kick over the crossbar.

The Cardinals struck again in the 40th minute as Milewski turned scorer after being the provider on the first tally.

He took an assist from Genco and from the top of the box fired it past Yerges with 4:56 remaining in the first half for a 2-0 lead.

The Cardinals took the two-goal lead into halftime, then kept the ball in their zone for the early portion of the second half.

Cambridge/Deerfield started picking up the pressure down the stretch and the United's persistence ultimately paid off. With under 15 minutes left to play, Cambridge/Deerfield worked the ball down the right side of the field.