PREP BOYS SOCCER: Columbus/Poynette continues to gel, rallies for 4-3 win over Lodi with 10 men

POYNETTE — The Columbus/Poynette co-op boys soccer team was certainly put in an interesting situation in the alternate fall season.
The normal Capitol Conference foes were put into a first-time partnership after Portage — Poynette’s traditional co-op partner — played this past fall alone. The new-look Cardinals have certainly gone with the flow and made the most of their new situation.
Columbus/Poynette put that same adaptability on display in a much more difficult sense Tuesday night. After going down a man to a red card in the 17th minute, the Cardinals didn’t fret and flew to the 4-3 win over rival Lodi in a Capitol Conference game at Poynette High School.
Tyler Milewski scored a pair of goals and assisted on the game-winning tally by Nate Koehler to lift the Cardinals to victory.
“It’s huge,” Milewski, a Poynette senior, said. “We’ve played Lodi a billion times, even I played them on Portage, and we’d go and get stomped by them half the time. It would always be a tough game, so just to come out and win one, is super big. It’s awesome, honestly.”
“I think they’ve all come together and feel like we have a team that can do some damage,” Columbus/Poynette coach Paul Genco added.
The Cardinals (3-4-0, 2-3-0 Capitol) biggest blows came in the second half as the Blue Devils (1-4-1, 1-3-1) faded. The first came just 10 minutes into the second half as Milewski evened things at 3.
After Columbus/Poynette spent much of the opening minutes out of the break knocking on the door, it finally capitalized as Milewski tapped in on the far left post after a flicked header from sophomore Tony Genco slipped through the 18-yard box.
The game-tying goal was nearly wiped out by the Blue Devils just over 15 minutes later as Travis Parpart found some open space towards the upper left corner of the 18-yard box. The Lodi senior snuck a shot past a diving Quinn Meinholz, but the ball struck the right post and stayed out long enough for Meinholz to cover things up.
Columbus/Poynette made the most of its second chance and took the lead with 10 minutes remaining. After earning a throw-in deep in Lodi territory, Milewski heaved a throw into the 18-yard box. Koehler, who recently returned from injury, got a deft touch onto the throw and guided into the far left side past Lodi goalkeeper Carson Richter for a 4-3 lead.
“They seemed like they wanted it more inside the box,” Lodi coach Zack Nelson said. “Anytime they had a free kick or got it over the top on us, those 50/50 balls in the box, they attacked with more ferocity than we did.”
With plenty of time remaining, the Cardinals defense took over. Columbus/Poynette faced plenty of pressure from the Blue Devils in the waning minutes but didn’t break, preserving the lead and the win.
“Just to see them respond to that perceived adversity we have a in a game, and respond like ‘Yup, we got it,’” Paul Genco said. “But it’s them. I can’t really take responsibility for any of it; they’ve done it, they’ve come together.”
That wasn’t necessarily the case early on as Lodi jumped out to a 1-0 lead just nine minutes into the game as junior Bailey Clark roofed a low cross from senior Brady Ziegler into the upper right corner, past a diving Meinholz, who made five saves.
The Cards quickly knotted things up as a tight angle shot from junior Cole Wright drifted into the upper left corner, by the outstretched hands of Richter. The deadlock didn’t last long as Lodi reclaimed the lead minutes later after Columbus/Poynette sophomore Gus Tadych was sent off after taking down Lodi’s Marcus Malig on a clear scoring chance in the 17th minute.
Ziegler took the ensuing free kick, and after firing it into the wall, curled a shot into the far right side of the net for a 2-1 lead. Ziegler doubled the Blue Devils lead seven minutes later as he coolly slotted home a penalty kick off a Cardinals handball in the 24th minute for a 3-1 lead.
Despite facing an uphill battle, Columbus/Poynette didn’t panic. The Cardinals pulled within 3-2 in the 32nd minute as Milewski tapped home a Richter rebound off a shot from senior Kaden Moorad and Columbus/Poynette carried that momentum out of the break.
Paul Genco is hopeful it can build even more into the entire home stretch of the regular season, starting with Thursday’s non-conference game against Ripon.
“We have everybody and we have a big stretch. If we can come out of here, get a couple wins and get some momentum, I’ve always thought this team has as shot in the playoffs,” he said. “Like you saw here, if you get it rolling and they believe it, and they’re communicating and playing off of each other, anything can happen. I think these guys, if they keep playing this way, the sky’s the limit for them.”
As for the Blue Devils, Nelson knows his group needs to get their legs back under them. Lodi will have its first chance on Thursday against Wisconsin Heights.
“We’ve got to get some guys legs back in soccer shape after a long couple months off with quarantine,” he said. “But besides that, we just have to build off those 40 minutes; work on those combinations some more, work on believing some more and work on our drive. We just have to want the ball a little more.”
COLUMBUS/POYNETTE 4, LODI 3</&hspag4>
Lodi 3 0; — 3
Columbus/Poynette 2 2; — 4
First half — L: Clark (Ziegler), 9:00; CP: Wright (Genco), 14:00; L: Ziegler, 18:00; Ziegler, 24:00 (pk); CP: Milewski (Moorad), 32:00.