PREP BOYS SOCCER: Columbus/Poynette continues to gel, rallies for 4-3 win over Lodi with 10 men

Paul Genco is hopeful it can build even more into the entire home stretch of the regular season, starting with Thursday’s non-conference game against Ripon.

“We have everybody and we have a big stretch. If we can come out of here, get a couple wins and get some momentum, I’ve always thought this team has as shot in the playoffs,” he said. “Like you saw here, if you get it rolling and they believe it, and they’re communicating and playing off of each other, anything can happen. I think these guys, if they keep playing this way, the sky’s the limit for them.”

As for the Blue Devils, Nelson knows his group needs to get their legs back under them. Lodi will have its first chance on Thursday against Wisconsin Heights.

“We’ve got to get some guys legs back in soccer shape after a long couple months off with quarantine,” he said. “But besides that, we just have to build off those 40 minutes; work on those combinations some more, work on believing some more and work on our drive. We just have to want the ball a little more.”

Lodi 3 0; — 3

Columbus/Poynette 2 2; — 4