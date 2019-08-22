Drew Kornish isn't looking to take over the Sauk Prairie High School boys soccer program.
The first-year head coach is just looking to collaborate with a group of players that have built a successful team over the years. Kornish is the newcomer to a veteran group of Eagles that return after going 14-7 in 2018, including 4-3 to place fourth in the Badger North Conference.
"The big thing for us is just a cultural shift," Kornish said Tuesday of what he's trying to implement early in the season. "Making sure that it's an entire unit that we're working with. Rather than a coach that's coaching the team, I want to make it a collaboration effort between myself and the players. Making sure that I facilitate their needs and their wants for the season, just doing that through a lot of communication. ... I'm having to pull some information from them, but I think it's a positive thing that they're enjoying."
It's an atmosphere Kornish has been part of before, helping take Madison West to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in 2017 and the sectional semifinals in 2018.
"The one thing that those teams had in common was the fact that they really bought into the idea of them taking ownership in the team," Kornish said. "It wasn't my team, it was their team, and I was there to facilitate and help them reach those goals. The guys bought into it from the word 'go.' ... It's a team effort, but I think if we have that buy-in here we'll be just as successful."
Just a week into practice, Kornish's communication has primarily been with the varsity returners, which includes a group of nine seniors.
"I look forward to digging into some of the younger players, as well," said Kornish, who took on the head coach role after Trevor Van Laanen resigned. "This is their program in the future, so we've got to start building that. ... But it's a lot of returning seniors. It's exciting that we're as old as we are. ... So far, the seniors have stepped up in a positive way, with really good leadership."
Evan Carlson brings back the most experience. A two-time first-team All-Badger North Conference selection, Carlson is coming off of a junior season in which he scored 28 of Sauk Prairie's 70 goals while adding 12 assists in 21 games.
"We've talked a lot about what he wants this season," Kornish said of Carlson. "I've got a pretty good idea of where he's headed for the season, where his mind is at. I look forward to him really stepping up and taking even a further leadership role this season. He's got a ton of experience state-wide, even nationally, so he can offer a lot to this team."
A three-year starter, Carlson primarily played in the midfield before shifting forward last year. Kornish expects him to move all over the field this fall.
"He got a lot of attention last year, so he's going to have a big target on his back," Kornish said. "I fully plan on using his athletic ability all over the field, hiding him at times and really letting him shine at other times. Taking on all sorts of roles."
Carlson will play a big role in how the Eagles want to play, an up-tempo style that will continue to develop after Sauk Prairie opens the season at home against Stoughton Aug. 27.
"We talk about playing fast," Kornish said. "That's not necessarily how quickly we're running... it's about the pace of the ball, keeping it moving. We want to dictate the game. We want to take our style of play to the other team. That's going to be a possession-oriented game. We want to get the ball wide, but we also want to make sure we're free-flowing and having fun. I really want the boys to dictate what that looks like on the field."
The Eagles, who scored 3.4 goals per game in 2018, will have to replace first-team all-conference Max Wilkinson in the midfield, with Sam Drescher likely taking on a bigger role after earning honorable mention All-Badger North honors as a freshman. The 2018 Eagles also boasted a stout defense that posted six shutouts and allowed 1.4 goals per game. Seniors Blake Gibbs and Austin Werderits, second-team all-conference picks last year, will lead a veteran defense in front of senior goalie Riley Jelinek.
"A lot of seniority back there, so the organization aspect of it, it's going to be really tough to break us down," Kornish said of his expectations defensively. "Those guys have been playing together since they were eight years old. Communication, organization and things like that is kind of where it starts in the back line. And we've got some big bodies back there, as well."
Kornish is still getting a read on the rest of the Badger North Conference, but his early expectations are for Sauk Prairie to finish in the top three.
"We'll probably be one of the older teams in the Badger North," Kornish said of the Eagles, who had 54 players in the program when practice started Aug. 19. "I know that if we finish in the top three, we can expect a nice seed in our sectional. So just setting ourselves up for that end of the year.
"First and foremost, it's going to be growing the program. That's a little bit more of a long-term goal. For this season, it's going to be about promoting the game at Sauk. How we do things the right way and we do things with respect. The on the field stuff should follow."
