PREP BOYS SOCCER: Lopez's 4-goal night powers Baraboo over Lake Mills

Johan Lopez and the Baraboo High School boys soccer team have it rolling right now.

Four days after his first hat trick of the season, Lopez scored four goals to power the Thunderbirds to a 6-1 win over Lake Mills on Monday at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.

The T-Birds (5-1-0) walked away from their home stadium victorious for the 10th straight time, as they haven’t lost at home since a 2-0 defeat against Sauk Prairie on Oct. 15, 2018. They’ve been 13-0-1 at Beryl Newman since, with their own relative blemish being a 2-2 tie against the Eagles on Sept. 10, 2019.

The 10th straight home win was never in doubt, as Lopez scored two first-half goals to help Baraboo jump out to a 4-0 lead after 45 minutes of play.

Lopez got the T-Birds started, beating a number of Lake Mills (2-2-0) defenders and sending a ball across the center of the penalty box.

The cross rolled past the outstretched right arm of Lake Mills goalkeeper Kyan Schmidt and right onto the foot of Hunter Bielicki, who passed it into the open net to get Baraboo on the board just 2 minutes, 13 seconds into the game.