PREP BOYS SOCCER: Lopez's 4-goal night powers Baraboo over Lake Mills

Johan Lopez and the Baraboo High School boys soccer team have it rolling right now.
Four days after his first hat trick of the season, Lopez scored four goals to power the Thunderbirds to a 6-1 win over Lake Mills on Monday at Beryl Newman Stadium in Baraboo.
The T-Birds (5-1-0) walked away from their home stadium victorious for the 10th straight time, as they haven’t lost at home since a 2-0 defeat against Sauk Prairie on Oct. 15, 2018. They’ve been 13-0-1 at Beryl Newman since, with their own relative blemish being a 2-2 tie against the Eagles on Sept. 10, 2019.
The 10th straight home win was never in doubt, as Lopez scored two first-half goals to help Baraboo jump out to a 4-0 lead after 45 minutes of play.
Lopez got the T-Birds started, beating a number of Lake Mills (2-2-0) defenders and sending a ball across the center of the penalty box.
The cross rolled past the outstretched right arm of Lake Mills goalkeeper Kyan Schmidt and right onto the foot of Hunter Bielicki, who passed it into the open net to get Baraboo on the board just 2 minutes, 13 seconds into the game.
Lopez scored his first goal at the 10:26 mark, taking a pass from freshman Eliot Romano-Thompson to give Baraboo a 2-0 advantage. The duo connected again at 34:08, as Lopez got his head on a Romano-Thompson cross to extend the lead to 3-0.
A pair of Baraboo freshman connected for the fourth goal of the night.
Taking a corner kick from the right side in the 38th minute, Ethan Uptagraw found the head of Michael Barahona, who redirected it in to give Baraboo a commanding 4-0 halftime lead.
Lake Mills, which reached the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals last year and entered the day on a two-game winning streak, got its lone goal of the night when John Wilke scored in the 48th minute.
The L-Cats built off the momentum as they kept the pressure on, forcing Baraboo goalkeeper Zach Huffaker to scramble for a couple saves to maintain the lead. The Baraboo defense eventually tightened back up before Lopez put the game away. The sophomore, who had three goals in last Thursday’s 8-0 home win over Reedsburg, scored at 74:20 and 77:40 to cap off Monday’s 6-1 romp.
Huffaker finished with eight saves in the win, while Schmidt saved nine of Baraboo’s 19 shots for the L-Cats.
The T-Birds’ lone loss this season came in their only road game, a 1-0 defeat at unbeaten Sauk Prairie (4-0).
Monday night’s win over the L-Cats wasn’t an anomaly however, as Baraboo has tallied home wins over Madison Edgewood, Watertown, Watertown Luther Prep and Reedsburg.
Baraboo will go back on the road Tuesday to face rival Portage (0-2-1) as the Warriors continue to search for their first victory.
Lake Mills 0 1 — 1
Baraboo 4 2 — 6
First half: B — Bielicki (J. Lopez), 2:13; J. Lopez (Romano-Thompson), 10:26; J. Lopez (Romano-Thompson), 34:08; Barahona (Uptagraw), 37:40.
Second half: LM — Wilke (Lambert), 47:42. B — J. Lopez, 74:20; J. Lopez, 77:40.
Saves: LM (Schmidt) 9, B (Huffaker) 8.
