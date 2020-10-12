PREP BOYS SOCCER: Reedsburg drops 1-goal game in Tomah

The Reedsburg prep boys soccer team suffered a 2-1 loss at Portage on Monday.

"In terms of possession and shots, this was our best game all year," Reedsburg coach David Fitzpatrick said. "However, two costly defensive miscues led to Tomah goals in the first half."

The first came from Charlie Lisi in the seventh minute, while the Timberwolves tacked on a 33rd-minute goal to take a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Reedsburg cut the deficit in half when Joe Lindholm assisted Eddie Alonso in the 51st minute. They couldn't pull even down the stretch.

"Creating chances for ourselves remains an issue," Fitzpatrick said. "Final passes were often struck too hard or inaccurately and transition passes were often done blindly and panicked.

"We’ll take away the fact that despite increasing how aggressive we are, we, again, did not concede a second-half goal. We can afford to push ourselves harder. Not too hard, though, as we play a talented Baraboo team in fewer than 24 hours."