It was a challenging year overall for the Reedsburg Beavers, but senior Will Fuhrmann provided a steadying force through all the ups and downs.
Fuhrmann was named to the all-conference second team when the Badger North all-conference teams were released at the conclusion of the regular season. Fuhrmann was previously named an all-conference honorable mention in both 2017 and 2018.
At the Reedsburg postseason team award banquet, Fuhrmann was named the team’s MVP and awarded the Golden Boot as the Beavers’ top goal scorer. Tyler Crary was named Reedsburg’s Defensive MVP and Jacob Korklewski was named Most Improved.
Mount Horeb senior Gabriel Guenther, Sauk Prairie senior Evan Carlson, Waunakee senior Jacob Mouille and Waunakee sophomore Cole Kettner were all unanimous selections to the all-conference first team.
Other all-conference first-team honorees were Baraboo seniors Oscar Fernandez-Hydzik and Will Gunnell, Beaver Dam senior Nick Jansen, DeForest senior Evan Ridd, Mount Horeb senior George Schultz and junior Tyler Banfield and Sauk Prairie junior Joe Baumgardt.
Joining Fuhrmann on the second team were Baraboo junior Hunter Bielicki and freshman Ronaldo Lopez, Beaver Dam senior Nate Jansen, Mount Horeb senior Connor Long, Portage/Poynette junior Hunter Collins, Waunakee seniors Sam Acker and Mason Miller and Sauk Prairie seniors Simon Enerson, Blake Gibbs and Riley Jelinek.
Rounding out the all-conference teams as honorable mentions were Baraboo senior Max Koenig and freshman Johan Lopez, Beaver Dam senior Dacoda Banes, DeForest senior Kennedy Wallace and sophomore Phillip McCloskey, Mount Horeb seniors Jacob Dorning and Gabe Piscitelli, Sauk Prairie seniors Trevor Spray and Caden Pugh and Waunakee senior Trent Jarvi and junior Nathan Dresen.
Sauk Prairie posted a 6-0-1 record (13 points) in conference play to take home the Badger North title. Mount Horeb was just behind in second with a 6-1-0 record (12 points). Waunakee came in third at 5-2-0 (10 points) with Baraboo right behind in fourth at 4-2-1 (9 points). DeForest went 3-4-0 (6 points) to come in fifth and Beaver Dam followed in sixth at 2-5-0 (4 points). Reedsburg and Poynette/Portage each went 0-6-1 (1 points) to tie for seventh.
