PREP BOYS SOCCER: Reedsburg's Alonso scores in final minute to tie Sauk Prairie

REEDSBURG — The Reedsburg prep boys soccer team fended off a barrage of shots while awaiting its chance.

Eddie Alonso made it count, scoring in the final minute as the host Beavers managed to tie reigning Badger North Conference champion Sauk Prairie in Thursday's game at Reedsburg Area High School.

It took a lot of defending to get to that point, as Reedsburg (0-4-1) spent a lot of time on its back foot against a Sauk Prairie (4-1-1) team that was shooting freely.

Senior goalkeeper Braeden Weix kept a clean net until the 31st minute, when Joe Baumgart assisted Phillip Enerson to give Sauk Prairie a 1-0 lead at the 30:20 mark.

The Eagles kept coming, although Weix and the Reedsburg defense did enough to go into halftime with a one-goal deficit.

It was the same story in the second half, as Sauk Prairie's shots went high, wide or into Weix's arms.

The host Beavers began to find some offensive flow in the later portion of the second half. A 79th-minute free kick went wide, while the game-winning goal began with a free kick near midfield.