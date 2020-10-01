PREP BOYS SOCCER: Reedsburg's Alonso scores in final minute to tie Sauk Prairie

REEDSBURG — The Reedsburg prep boys soccer team fended off a barrage of shots while awaiting its chance.
Eddie Alonso made it count, scoring in the final minute as the host Beavers managed to tie reigning Badger North Conference champion Sauk Prairie in Thursday's game at Reedsburg Area High School.
It took a lot of defending to get to that point, as Reedsburg (0-4-1) spent a lot of time on its back foot against a Sauk Prairie (4-1-1) team that was shooting freely.
Senior goalkeeper Braeden Weix kept a clean net until the 31st minute, when Joe Baumgart assisted Phillip Enerson to give Sauk Prairie a 1-0 lead at the 30:20 mark.
The Eagles kept coming, although Weix and the Reedsburg defense did enough to go into halftime with a one-goal deficit.
It was the same story in the second half, as Sauk Prairie's shots went high, wide or into Weix's arms.
The host Beavers began to find some offensive flow in the later portion of the second half. A 79th-minute free kick went wide, while the game-winning goal began with a free kick near midfield.
Weix came up to take it, sending it into the box for a rush that led to a Reedsburg throw in. The ball eventually found Alonso, who turned and fired it with his right foot to tie the game at 1 at 89:18.
The Eagles made one more rush, but Weix made his 11th save of the night in the closing seconds to end Reedsburg's 11-game losing streak dating back to last season. Luke Baumgardt had three saves for Sauk Prairie.
The Beavers also celebrated Senior Night on Thursday, with head coach David Fitzpatrick recognizing a class that has fought through a difficult year that included the start of the season being delayed by COVID-19.
"All things considered, we've had a very successful season thus far," Fitzpatrick said at halftime. "Thank you all for jumping over the necessary hoops so that we could be here and ensure that these boys on both sides have had a chance to play this fall."
