PREP BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Lopez's goal caps off Baraboo's come-from-behind win over Watertown

The Baraboo High School boys soccer team hasn't played from behind much this fall.
The Thunderbirds showed Tuesday they have the firepower to do so, rallying from a 2-0 halftime deficit to claim a 3-2 road win over Watertown.
Baraboo (7-1-1) trailed for 74 minutes of the game, as Jacob Narkis' second-minute goal got Watertown (4-3-1) out to a 1-0 lead. Kolten Blome tacked on a 19th-minute goal and the Goslings, who suffered a 3-2 loss at Baraboo on Sept. 17, took a 3-2 lead into halftime.
The T-Birds, who are averaging 4.1 goals per game this season, began to show their explosiveness in the 53th minute. Senior Hunter Bielicki got it started, taking an assist from freshman Ethan Uptagraw and finding the back of the net to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Sophomore Johan Lopez knotted the score at 2 in the 76th minute, then got behind the defense and slotted one in the lower left corner to give Baraboo its first lead of the night with 7 minutes, 43 seconds remaining.
Goalkeeper Zach Huffaker, who made five saves, and the Baraboo defense finished it up to sweep the season series with Watertown.
The T-Birds will look to avenge their only loss of the season when they host Sauk Prairie on Thursday. James Fishnick scored the lone goal in Sauk Prairie's 1-0 home win over Baraboo on Sept. 22.
Sauk Prairie 4, Madison Edgewood 1
Joe Baumgardt notched a hat trick, Sam Drescher had three assists and Sauk Prairie got back on track with a three-goal second half in Tuesday's 4-1 home win over Madison Edgewood (3-3-1).
The Eagles' (5-1-1) unbeaten start to the season ended with a 2-1 loss at Watertown on Sept. 29. They also played Reedsburg, a team they'd beaten 5-0 in the first game of the season, to a 1-1 tie on Oct. 1.
After giving up a 9th-minute goal to Edgewood's Liam Wenborne, they got it going in the right direction again. Sauk Prairie drew even when Isaac Homar assisted Joe Baumgardt in the 33rd minute.
Sam Drescher assisted Quinn Baier for a 64th-minute goal, then Drescher found Baumgardt for a pair of goals down the stretch as Sauk Prairie swept the season series. The Eagles also claimed a 2-1 home win over the Crusaders on Sept. 17.
Portage 2, Reedsburg 1
Braeden Weix made 15 saves, but Portage's Mitchell Butson scored in the 76th minute to hand Reedsburg a 2-1 loss at Portage.
Reedsburg's (0-5-1) lone goal came on a 34th-minute own goal. Cole Limmex scored Portage's (1-4-1) first-half goal.
The Beavers, who suffered a 3-1 loss at Watertown on Sept. 22, will look to even the season series with the Goslings when they visit Watertown on Thursday.
