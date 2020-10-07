PREP BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP: Lopez's goal caps off Baraboo's come-from-behind win over Watertown

The Baraboo High School boys soccer team hasn't played from behind much this fall.

The Thunderbirds showed Tuesday they have the firepower to do so, rallying from a 2-0 halftime deficit to claim a 3-2 road win over Watertown.

Baraboo (7-1-1) trailed for 74 minutes of the game, as Jacob Narkis' second-minute goal got Watertown (4-3-1) out to a 1-0 lead. Kolten Blome tacked on a 19th-minute goal and the Goslings, who suffered a 3-2 loss at Baraboo on Sept. 17, took a 3-2 lead into halftime.

The T-Birds, who are averaging 4.1 goals per game this season, began to show their explosiveness in the 53th minute. Senior Hunter Bielicki got it started, taking an assist from freshman Ethan Uptagraw and finding the back of the net to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Sophomore Johan Lopez knotted the score at 2 in the 76th minute, then got behind the defense and slotted one in the lower left corner to give Baraboo its first lead of the night with 7 minutes, 43 seconds remaining.

Goalkeeper Zach Huffaker, who made five saves, and the Baraboo defense finished it up to sweep the season series with Watertown.