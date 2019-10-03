Growing pains are always inevitable with a youthful squad, but that’s even truer when you add a new head coach to the mix.
Under first-year head coach Jason Oliver, the Golden Eagles are 3-12-1 on the season, experiencing growing pains and showing glimpses of progress along the way.
Their season started with a scoreless draw against Prairie du Chien, followed by losses to Baraboo (14-0), Wisconsin Dells (8-1) and Driftless United (4-2). The Golden Eagles notched their first win of the year with a 5-2 victory against Coulee Christian in West Salem.
Following an 8-2 loss to La Crosse Logan, they bounced back by beating Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro 6-2. At the Baraboo Invite, they lost to Veritas/Tenor (10-0) and Wisconsin Lutheran (5-1).
After a 6-1 loss to Wautoma/Wild Rose on the road, they picked up an 8-0 shutout victory at home against Black River Falls/Melrose-Mindoro.
Since that win, they’ve lost their last five against Tomah (5-0), Menomonie (4-0), Wautoma/Wild Rose (5-1), West Salem (5-0) and Nekoosa (3-1).
Over the next week, the Golden Eagles face Adams-Friendship Thursday, October 3 in Adams, Richland Center Saturday, October 5 in Richland Center and Nekoosa Tuesday, October 8 in Mauston.
West Salem 5, Mauston 0
On a soggy night, West Salem took a bit to get on the board but ultimately ran off to a 5-0 shutout win Monday, September 30 at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells.
The game way originally supposed to be played at Mauston High School, but wet conditions caused it to be moved to the artificial turf of the Woodside Sports Complex.
The game remained scoreless for most of the first half before West Salem scored its first of five goals in the 37th minute.
Jackson Whitney, Zach Lund, Adam Klein, Ethan Franek all had one shot on goal while Vincent Bellock had two. Mauston goalkeeper Reece Gray made 16 saves.
Wautoma/Wild Rose 5, Mauston 1
The Golden Eagles found the back of the net, but ultimately were soundly beaten 5-1 by Wautoma/Wild Rose Tuesday, September 24 in Mauston.
For Mauston, Roman Martinez scored the lone goal with the assist going to Vincent Bellock. Martinez had three shots on goal for the night and Jackson Whitney had two.
Ethan Franek, Dominic Golatt, Adam Klein, Zach Lund and Martin Wolf each had a shot on goal apiece.
Reece Gray made eight saves for the Golden Eagles.
