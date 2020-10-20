PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie advances to regional final with 6-0 win over Mauston

The Sauk Prairie boys soccer team earned the No. 1 seed in its WIAA Division 2 regional and it showed why Tuesday.
The Eagles scored five goals in the opening 26 minutes of the postseason and cruised to a 6-0 home win over eighth-seeded Mauston in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal in Prairie du Sac.
"I thought we did well in the first half," Sauk Prairie coach Drew Kornish said. "I thought we kept the ball really well, which was a focus coming in. We kept possession and were able to do that in the first half very well. We started out really fast and were able to get a few quick goals. From there, it becomes a little difficult to stay focused and keep doing what you're doing."
Sauk Prairie (7-2-3), which is ranked eighth in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association, had Mauston (6-3-4) on its heels from the get-go, starting when junior midfielder Sam Drescher hit the post in the second minute. Joe Baumgardt also created a scoring opportunity, while Drescher and Misael Dominguez put early shots over the crossbar.
The Eagles ultimately found the mark in the sixth minute as Dominguez beat a defender and fed the ball to James Fishnick in the middle of the penalty box. The freshman midfielder slotted it home to give Sauk Prairie a 1-0 lead at 5 minutes, 5 seconds.
Sauk Prairie quickly added on, as Quinn Baier assisted Drescher at 7:49 to give the Eagles a 2-0 advantage. While the Golden Eagles spent much of the first half defending, they created a couple scoring opportunities. They earned their first corner kick in the 17th minute, while Sauk Prairie goalie Luke Baumgardt was forced to make the first of his two saves in the 29th.
Sauk Prairie eventually took complete control during a five-minute stretch that saw them score three goals. Dominguez created the first, finding Joe Baumgardt with a nice through ball that the senior midfielder ran onto and slotted past Mauston goalkeeper Reece Gray at 20:07. Just over a minute later, Gray saved a Baier shot, but William Judge was there to put in the rebound for a 4-0 lead.
Philip Enerson added on at 25:27, taking an assist from Elliot Drew and scoring to give Sauk Prairie a 5-0 advantage going into halftime.
Sauk Prairie pulled back a bit in the second half, but not until Quinn Baier became their sixth goal-scorer of the day. The junior forward took an assist from Fishnick and scored the final goal at the 52:37 mark.
Luke Baumgardt notched his fifth shutout of the season, while Gray saved eight of the 14 shots he faced.
"This is a very young team," Mauston coach Jason Oliver said of his team's performance in the second half, contrasting Tuesday's loss to last year's 20-0 regional drubbing to Delavan-Darien. "We have 12 sophomores, so a lot of this is just getting experience. Having them down 5-0 at half, and then still having the guts to try to push it up and not thinking it's over and holding them to one is great — even though I know they had personnel changes and things."
Mauston completed an up-and-down season that was heavily impacted by COVID-19.
"The whole thing about this year is you can't really put a lot onto it," Oliver said of his team, which was coming off Monday's 1-0 loss at Wautoma/Wild Rose. "We had so many games canceled... we started three weeks after the normal season... we had no typical week to get them in shape and into condition... it was just a hard year, so it's hard to really gauge. I will say this, the game we had yesterday, compared to the game we played today, today was 100% better. They're going to get it, it just takes some years unfortunately."
Oliver hopes his players will take a level of persistence away from this season.
"And trying to love the game," he said. "We had a week where two schools canceled on us, so we had a week with just practice in the middle of the season, which never happens. They started learning how to play games, learning how to enjoy each other's company and how to play on the field together. If this was all seniors, I'd say we didn't get much (out of the season). With a majority of sophomores, I think we're going to relish some of this and their senior year they'll say, 'Remember when?' Honestly, this whole COVID pandemic thing is their Great Depression. They're going to be talking to their grandkids about, 'Yeah, I lived through that and we had to do this. I even played high school soccer through it, you should have saw it, we had to wear masks one game and masks on the sideline.' It's just, I enjoy this group of kids. They're a good group."
Tuesday was an encouraging start to the postseason for the Eagles, who won their first four games of the year before going 2-2-3 over their final seven. They were coming off of a 1-1 tie against Watertown on Oct. 15.
"Just improvement," Kornish said of what he looks for in games like Tuesday's. "Each game we've got a focus, and today's was possession — making sure we're finding feet and things like that. So, more than even the score or anything like that, is how we're playing. We want to make sure we're getting better every step of the way. We want to raise the bar each step of the way. We talked about that, coming out of the regular season with a tie against Watertown, the bar was set there. So now we need to make sure every step we raise the bar, and I would say we took a little step up today. ... I thought the boys did a really nice job, especially in that first half."
Sauk Prairie advances to play No. 5 Portage (2-8-1) in Saturday's regional final. The Warriors picked up their second win of the year with Tuesday's 3-2 victory over No. 5 Platteville/Lancaster (5-4-0). Sauk Prairie claimed a 1-0 home win over Portage on Sept. 24 and a 3-0 win at Portage on Oct. 13.
"It's going to be a fun ride," Kornish said. "We're doing all we can to make sure we can continue with this opportunity and our community stays healthy and things like that. We know that any day here this could be taken away from us, so we just want to make sure we're enjoying every step."
