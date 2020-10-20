PREP BOYS SOCCER: Sauk Prairie advances to regional final with 6-0 win over Mauston

"The whole thing about this year is you can't really put a lot onto it," Oliver said of his team, which was coming off Monday's 1-0 loss at Wautoma/Wild Rose. "We had so many games canceled... we started three weeks after the normal season... we had no typical week to get them in shape and into condition... it was just a hard year, so it's hard to really gauge. I will say this, the game we had yesterday, compared to the game we played today, today was 100% better. They're going to get it, it just takes some years unfortunately."

"And trying to love the game," he said. "We had a week where two schools canceled on us, so we had a week with just practice in the middle of the season, which never happens. They started learning how to play games, learning how to enjoy each other's company and how to play on the field together. If this was all seniors, I'd say we didn't get much (out of the season). With a majority of sophomores, I think we're going to relish some of this and their senior year they'll say, 'Remember when?' Honestly, this whole COVID pandemic thing is their Great Depression. They're going to be talking to their grandkids about, 'Yeah, I lived through that and we had to do this. I even played high school soccer through it, you should have saw it, we had to wear masks one game and masks on the sideline.' It's just, I enjoy this group of kids. They're a good group."